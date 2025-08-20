Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 2025 Stage 1 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 it's now time to set our eyes on the second split of the season. The best 16 rosters of the stage will clinch a spot to compete in the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the teams' first chance to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

However, with the fight for the hammer still being far away, now is not the time to think about Paris. First, we have to see how teams will perform in the second stage of the season, specially considering there will be a new defender in the mix: Denari.

All in all, the BLAST R6 2025 Stage 2 looks very promising. But, when is it starting? Well, you will find the answers to this question down below!

When is the BLAST R6 2025 Stage 2 kicking off?

The BLAST R6 2025 Stage 2 will kick off in the first week of September, shortly after the release of Operation High Stakes, which will be launched on September 2.

Each BLAST R6 2025 Stage 2 regional top flight starts on a different date. Here's the starting day for each one of the six competitions that form the game's first tier:

APAC League 2025 Stage 2: September 3

North America League 2025 Stage 2: September 4

South America League 2025 Stage 2: September 6

Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2: September 8

The league's group stages are expected to end between the last week of September and the first week of October. Then, the playoffs are expected to finish in the final fortnight of October. Finally, the BLAST R6 Major Munich will take place between November 8 and November 16 and will follow a new format to the one used in last year's BLAST R6 Major Manchester and BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.