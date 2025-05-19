BLAST R6 Major Munich to take place in BMW Park Arena, format used likely to be different from previous Majors

Ubisoft and BLAST have revealed that the BLAST R6 Major Munich, which will be played between November 8 and November 16, will take place in the BMW Park Arena.

The BMW Park Arena is an indoor arena located in Sendling-Westpark, Munich, Germany. It first opened in 1972 to host basketball events for the 1972 Summer Olympics. Since 2011, the BMW Park Arena has been the home of Bayern Munich's basketball team.

The venue has a capacity of 6,500 people for basketball events. However, it can host up to 7,200 people.

However, what's more interesting about Ubisoft and BLAST's announcement isn't the venue that will host the event but the potential format for the November Major. After two years with the same format, BLAST is likely introducing changes for this year's event.

Logically, a tweak to the format makes sense. With the total team tally being reduced from 20 to 16 teams, the play-in phase (also known as Phase 1) has no space in the competition. Despite this obvious change, more tweaks to the format could be on their way.

According to Ubisoft and BLAST's announcement, the Phase 1 of the format will be played between November 8 and November 11. This is the exact same length of the Swiss Stage used in Manchester and Montreal, which lasted for four days.

Now, get ready, because here comes the change: Phase 2 begins on November 12 and will last until November 16. With Phase 2 being the final format, it makes sense to understand this part of the competition is the final playoff bracket.

However, according to Ubisoft and BLAST's announcement, it seems like Phase 2 will be divided into two: November 12, which won't be open to the public, and November 14 to November 16, which will be played in the previously mentioned BMW Park Arena.

BLAST has confirmed to SiegeGG that the dates mentioned above are correct. Therefore, the BLAST R6 Major Munich is likely to have a different format.

However, for more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.