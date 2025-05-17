BLAST R6 Major November 2025 to be played in Munich

Following CAG Osaka’s victory against Wildcard in RE:L0:AD’s first semifinal, Ubisoft revealed that Munich, Germany, will host the BLAST R6 Major November 2025. The tournament will take place in the German city between November 8 and November 16.

Surprisingly enough, the BLAST R6 November Major2025 being played in Germany means that this season’s international competitions will all take place in Europe, with the Six Invitational 2026 being played in Paris, France, between February 1 and February 15.

Four BLAST R6 Majors have been played since BLAST took over the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene, including Copenhagen, Atlanta, Manchester, and Montreal. With Munich being added to the list now, this makes Europe the continent with the most hosted BLAST R6 Majors, with three.

It's also worth mentioning that Germany has already hosted a Major. In August 2022, sixteen of the best teams traveled to Berlin to compete at the Six Berlin Major. The competition ended with Rogue winning the championship after taking down FaZe Clan in a thrilling 3-2 grand final.

With the changes implemented to the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene with Year 10, the winner of the BLAST R6 Major Munich will automatically qualify for the Six Invitational. This is something that hasn't happened since August 2019, when the Six Raleigh Major champions Team Empire were awarded with a Six Invitational 2020 spot thanks to their win.

Additionally, the dates for the Six Invitational 2026 were also revealed. The twenty best teams in the world will travel to Paris, France, to compete to lift the hammer between February 1 and February 15.

