CAG Osaka qualify for RE:L0:AD's grand final after beating Wildcard

CAG Osaka have become the first team to qualify for RE:L0:AD's grand final after taking down Wildcard in the semifinals.

The Japanese started the series on the wrong foot after a 4-7 defeat on their map pick, Nighthaven Labs. However, the Cyclops replied with a 7-4 win on Wildcard's map pick, Chalet. Finally, CAG Osaka completed the comeback after a one-sided performance on Border, which ended in a 7-3 win for the Cyclops.

This is a historical result as CAG Osaka have become the first APAC team to qualify for an international major grand final. Before today, APAC's best result was DAMWON Gaming's 1-2 defeat against FaZe Clan in the Six Sweden Major semifinals.

Moreover, before today, CAG Osaka had only won three out of their previous fourteen matches against North American lineups. If that record wasn't underwhelming enough, the Cyclops headed to today's clash without having never won against a North American roster in a BO3 series. Fortunately for them, the players showed up when it mattered the most to rewrite Siege's history books.

Tomorrow, at 4:15 BRT, CAG Osaka will face off against the winner of the series between w7m esports and FURIA Esports. Tomorrow's match, unlike the previous games, will be a BO5 series. Considering the Japanese's opponent will be Brazilian, it's fair to say the crowd won't be supporting the Cyclops in the grand final.

