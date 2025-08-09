Team Secret win Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 after one-sided series against G2 Esports

Team Secret have won the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 after running over G2 Esports in the tournament's grand final. The game between the two EML 2025 sides included 7-4, 7-4, and 8-7 scores on Kafe Dostoyevsky, Clubhouse, and Nighthaven Labs, respectively.

G2 Esports headed to today's game as the favorites to lift the championship after previously having took down the Six Invitational 2024 and Six Invitational 2025 champions FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan, respectively. The samurai's odds looked even better due to the head-to-head record between both rosters, as the samurai had won seven of their last eight encounters against Team Secret.

However, Team Secret ended up producing a result that not many had expected. While the best player of the series was G2 Esports' Zach "Stompn" Lamb, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34, the samurai depended too much on the American's individual plays. Meanwhile, Team Secret's players showed great adaptation and were able to contribute to the game in the majority of rounds — something that G2 Esports clearly lacked.

Team Secret's 3-0 victory against G2 Esports also means that the European mix has won the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 after winning all of their maps played in the competition. After beating Team Falcons and w7m esports on Day 1, Marlon "Twister" Mello's boys reached the grand finals following wins against Weibo Gaming and Spacestation Gaming in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

This is the first time Europe wins an international championship in Rainbow Six Siege since Team BDS won last year's Esports World Cup. Moreover, this is the fourth international grand final played in Saudi Arabia that ends with a 3-0 score, with the previous three being won by Team BDS.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.