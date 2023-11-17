Although Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical game where strategy and good placement of your devices can eventually make the final difference, sometimes everything is reduced to... guns.

Just like some operators are better than others, some weapons are great and some others aren't. Knowing which ones are the best is crucial to putting yourself one step ahead of your opponents.

What are the best guns in Rainbow Six Siege?

While each gun is unique and excels in its own way, in this article we have gathered the best six guns in Rainbow Six Siege.

UZK50GI

Thorn's UZK50GI is one of the best guns you can use for defense. As of now, Thorn's weapon has access to a 1.5x magnifying scope, which makes it even better.

Here are the stats for the UZK50GI, according to Rainbow Six Siege:

Damage: 36

Fire Rate: 700

Mobility: 50

Capacity: 22

While the damage and the capacity are quite low, the fire rate compensates for the lack of the first two. If you want to roam and play aggressively, this is your gun!

MP5SD

Echo's MP5SD and any variation of the MP5 are some of the best guns on defense. It puts the Japanese operator in a strong position when it comes to gun-fights with attackers, especially when he has to face them from a long distance.

Here are the stats for the MP5SD, according to Rainbow Six Siege:

Damage: 30

Fire Rate: 80

Mobility: 50

Capacity: 30

It's worth mentioning that Rook, Doc, and Melusi also have access to the MP5. However, Echo's is special as it brings a silencer that can't be removed.

416-C Carbine

Jäger's 416-C Carbine is one of the best guns in the game. Although it was nerfed in the past, the community still uses it quite a lot.

Here are the stats for the 416-C Carbine, according to Rainbow Six Siege:

Damage: 38

Fire Rate: 740

Mobility: 50

Capacity: 25

Jäger is the only operator who has access to the 416-C Carbine, which makes it even more unique!

G36C

The G36C is a gun that can be equipped in Ash's and Iana's loadouts. These are two of the most-played operators in Rainbow Six Siege.

Here are the stats for the G36C, according to Rainbow Six Siege:

Damage: 38

Fire Rate: 780

Mobility: 50

Capacity: 30

Although both operators have access to other good primary weapons, the G36C is an easy gun to master. We highly encourage you to give it a try!

C8-SFW

The C8-SFW is the best gun in Rainbow Six Siege. While its recoil is difficult to master, Buck's C8-SFW has the Skeleton Key attached. For those unaware, this gun is also a shotgun.

With this weapon, Buck can open ceilings and floors to create vertical plays. At the same time, Buck can use the C8-SFW to kill his enemies. This gun is extremely good in close-distance gun fights.

Here are the stats for the C8-SFW, according to Rainbow Six Siege:

Damage: 40

Fire Rate: 837

Mobility: 50

Capacity: 30

Compared to the previous guns mentioned, the C8-SFW has the best damage and the best Fire Rate.

T-95 LSW

Last but not least, Ying's T-95 LSW. This weapon is an LMG and it takes no time to reload its magazine, which has 80 bullets.

Damage: 46

Fire Rate: 650

Mobility: 50

Capacity: 80

Ying's gun and ability make her the perfect operator to rush a Bombsite. It's about throwing her Candelas and shooting like crazy. If you do that, it's game over for the defenders.