Ubisoft unveil R6 Share 2025 next steps, including new team bundle releases, Team Collections, and RELOAD Bundle

The arrival of Year 10 to Rainbow Six Siege has gathered the community together to celebrate the roots of the game before focusing on its future: Rainbow Six Siege X.

Although the first step has been the deployment of Operation Prep Phase, the release of the game's new operator, Rauora, and the highly-exclusive Celebration Packs, Ubisoft has also brought an important update to the R6 Share Program.

As unveiled in the Six Invitational 2025 Finals, played in Boston's iconic MGM Music Hall, the esports powerhouses Cloud9 and LOUD completed the R6 Share 2025 Program. In total, only 20 esports organizations have been invited to become partnered teams.

While we will see them in action for the first time in Rio de Janeiro's RELOAD, Ubisoft hasn't waited much to give the community a massive update regarding what's coming in the R6 Share 2025 Program. However, don't get too excited: we will have to wait a little bit to see the changes on the game.

Ubisoft revealed when each team bundle will be released to Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store. Unfortunately, we will have to wait another season to see the new esports skins being deployed in the game, as the first team bundles will be released in Year 10 Season 2.

Here are all of the team bundles that will be released in Year 10 Season 2:

CAG Osaka

Cloud9

Fnatic

FURIA Esports

G2 Esports

LOUD

M80

PSG Talon

Spacestation Gaming

Team BDS

Meanwhile, the rest of the team bundles will be released in Year 10 Season 3, including:

DarkZero Esports

Elevate

FaZe Clan

FearX

SCARZ

Team Liquid

Team Secret

w7m esports

Wildcard

Team Falcons

Regarding non-partnered teams with collections, their team bundles will be removed on June 1, 2025. While most of these teams will receive a collection, ENCE, Fluxo, Luminosity, Vivo Keyd, and WYLDE won't.

Last but not least, Ubisoft also announced the release of Esports Legacy Sets in Year 10 Season 2 as well as a RELOAD Bundle that will be introduced to the game on March 20.

However, not all of the updates unveiled in Ubisoft's blog post will be released in the future as there's one that can already be found on the game's store: Team Collections.

Plain and simple, Team Collections are bundles that include all of the esports cosmetics of a single esports organization. The prices of these will depend on the amount of skins you already own as well as if you're a Premium Battle Pass owner or not.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.