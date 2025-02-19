Rainbow Six Siege X RE:L0:AD: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025, which ended in a thrilling FaZe Clan win over Team BDS, fans are already looking forward to the start of the upcoming esports season.
Unfortunately, we won't have any international competition until May, as twenty of the best Rainbow Six Siege will travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in Reload; also known as RE:LO:AD.
If you're interested in attending, you can already purchase your ticket here. If you want to know more about the competition, keep on reading!
Start date and venue
BLAST's Reload will be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, between May 8 and May 18. It will be the first Tier 1 tournament of the 2025 season and the first-ever to be played on Rainbow Six Siege X.
The venue chosen to host Reload is the Arena Carioca 1. The arena is located in the Barra Olympic Park and it has a total capacity of 6,000 people. However, during the Olympic Games played in 2016, the venue's capacity was increased to 16,000 people.
Where to buy tickets to Rio
Reload will be the fourth international Rainbow Six Siege competition to be played in Brazil, as the country previously hosted the PL Year 2 Season 3 Finals, the PL Season 8 Finals, and the Six Invitational 2025.
Teams
Unlike previous BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2025, teams won't have the chance to make Reload through open qualifiers.
Reload will be an exclusive tournament to the 20 teams featured in the R6 Share 2025 Program, including:
EMEA League
- G2 Esports
- Fnatic
- Team BDS
- Team Falcons
- Team Secret
South America League
- FaZe Clan
- FURIA Esports
- Team Liquid
- LOUD
- w7m esports
North America League
- Spacestation Gaming
- DarkZero Esports
- M80
- Wildcard
- Cloud9
APAC League
- CAG Osaka
- SCARZ
- PSG Talon
- BNK FEARX
- Elevate
It’s worth mentioning teams won’t gain any Six Invitational 2026 Points. Therefore, the result of this competition won’t have an impact to the team’s chances of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026.
Format
Unfortunately, Ubisoft hasn’t unveiled Reload's format yet. We will update this article as soon as more information is released about the format of the competition.
Prize pool
While no information has been revealed about the distribution of the prize pool, Ubisoft has already confirmed that a total of USD$480,000 will be distributed among the competitors.
Tickets
Fans who are interested in going to Rio de Janeiro to watch the Reload Finals can already purchase the tickets here.
As of March 28, all ticket options are still available. These include:
- Reload - Friday (May 16(
- Reload - Saturday (May 17)
- Reload - Sunday (May 18)
- Reload (3-Days Pack)
- Reload Elite and Gold (3-Days Pack)
Previous international competitions in Brazil
As previously mentioned, Reload won’t be the first Rainbow Six Siege international competition to land in the South American country. Before Reload, Brazil hosted three different tournaments, including:
- PL Year 2 Season 3 Finals: Played in São Paulo's Mega Arena X5, ENCE eSports took down Black Dragons in the grand final.
- PL Season 8 Finals: G2 Esports won the tournament after beating the home side FaZe Clan in the grand final.
- Six Invitational 2024: In front of around 10,000 people in São Paulo’s Ginásio do Ibirapuera, w7m esports lifted the hammer after a thrilling series against FaZe Clan.
