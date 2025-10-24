Ubisoft to keep Rainbow Six Siege X's Halloween game mode Doktor's Curse until November 12

Ubisoft have decided to extend Doktor's Curse's life by a week as it was initially supposed to end on November 5. As announced by Ubisoft, the popular Halloween game mode will stay in Rainbow Six Siege X until November 12.

While Ubisoft didn't announce the reason why the game mode's duration has been extended, it truly isn't needed: Doktor's Curse 2025 has exceeded expectations.

Compared to previous editions, Doktor's Curse 2025 offers a completely different experience as this year's game mode is set on a spooky version of Clubhouse. The map design offers defenders very little chance to exploit the map to abuse their abilities against the attackers, meaning the average experience doesn't feel as frustrating as it did in previous years.

For context, previous Doktor's Curse editions played on Theme Park allowed defenders to close themselves in small rooms, creating unfair situations where they would exploit their abilities, mainly traps, to make it impossible for attackers to get close. As mentioned earlier, this spooky version of Clubhouse doesn't offer those possibilities; although the Monsters (defenders) have already tried to create some naughty lineups.

All in all, this year's Doktor's Curse offers a unique, truly refreshed experience that the Rainbow Six Siege X average player seems to be enjoying.

Even if you're not interested in Doktor's Curse, believe us: you don't really want to miss out on this limited-time event. At least check out the game mode's skin collections! Oh, and make sure to check out the Highlights section in Rainbow Six Siege X's in-game store to claim your Doktor's Curse 2025 free pack.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.