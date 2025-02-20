Ubisoft confirm Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase tickets were sold out in just 24 hours, Ubisoft exploring options to add more tickets

Last weekend, Boston's MGM Music Hall crowned a new world champion as FaZe Clan defeated Team BDS in the Six Invitational 2025 grand final. However, despite both rosters put up a great fight, it's fair to say Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege X news stole the show.

While Ubisoft didn't fully reveal Rainbow Six Siege X in Boston, the official teaser included everything a fan wanted to see: new mechanics, improved graphics and sound, and many, many more.

In fact, Rainbow Six Siege X is so ambitious that Year 10 Season 1, also known as Operation Prep Phase, will be a bridge between Year 9 and the future of the game. Although Ubisoft will release a new operator called Rauora, the team is fully focused on Rainbow Six Siege X. However, keep in mind that Rainbow Six Siege X won't be a sequel!

So, an obvious question arises: when will Rainbow Six Siege X be revealed? Well, fortunately, a date was given to the fans in Boston: Rainbow Six Siege X will be revealed on March 13 in a unique event located in Atlanta, Georgia, called Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase.

However, the hype is so high right now that tickets to attend the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase have been sold out in just 24 hours. Luckily for Siege's fans, Ubisoft is already "exploring options" to add more tickets in the near future.

