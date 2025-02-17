FaZe Clan wins Six Invitational 2025 after 3-1 win over Team BDS

FaZe Clan have won the Six Invitational 2025 after defeating Team BDS following wins on Consulate, Nighthaven Labs, and Clubhouse. The Brazilians won the three maps consecutively after starting the series with a 9-7 defeat on Chalet.

Match stats: FaZe Clan 3-1 Team BDS

Despite not reaching the fifth map of the series, the game was a close one as an infinite overtime game on Chalet was followed by 7-5, 7-5, and 7-4 wins for the Brazilians.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.24, José "Cyber" Ramos was the best player of the match. The Brazilian finished the game with a K-D of 50-35 (+15) and a surprising entry balance of 10-8 (+2). Meanwhile, Eduardo "KDS" Chiste closely followed his teammate with a SiegeGG rating of 1.22.

It's the Brazilians first international trophy since winning the Six Sweden Major, back in November 2021. Since then, the team has made multiple roster and staff changes, with José "Cyber" Ramos and Lucas "soulz1" Schinke being the only players to be in both grand finals.

For the fourth edition in a row, the Lower Bracket winner has ended up lifting the hammer as TSM, G2 Esports, and w7m esports preceded the new world champions, FaZe Clan.

The Brazilians quickly fell to the Lower Bracket after back-to-back overtime defeats against Spacestation Gaming in the first round of the Upper Bracket. Since then, the now world champions beat Team Liquid, Virtus.pro, Team Falcons, Spacestation, Unwanted, and FURIA Esports.

Following FaZe Clan's victory in the MGM Music Hall, Brazil has tied the number of Six Invitational editions won by Europe, with three, and is one championship away from tying North America's four titles.

Unfortunately for Team BDS, this is the roster's third grand final lost this season, after falling against Beastcoast and w7m esports in Manchester and Montreal, respectively. It's also the first and only time FaZe Clan has beat Team BDS this season, after defeats in Riyadh and Montreal.

