Siege X's next Siege Cup to be played on July 19

Although Ranked is Rainbow Six Siege X's most famous game mode, try-hard players who are only satisfied by unlocking unique rewards also have the Siege Cup.

The Siege Cup is a game mode that requires players to team up in squads of five members. Once the groups are done, the teams are placed in a bracket. The higher the team's final position is, the better the rewards will be.

Unfortunately, the Siege Cup isn't just unique for its format. Truth be told, the game mode is limited, as its doors only open every two or three weeks. In other words, you aren't only required to find four teammates, but also hope you're able to play on the specific date.

Almost two weeks after the last Siege Cup, which was played on July 5, Ubisoft have finally unveiled details about the upcoming edition. The next Siege Cup will be played on July 19, 2025.

As per usual, the next Siege Cup will be played on a Saturday and it will be divided into five regions, adapting the editions to their respective time zones.

Here's a more accurate look at the starting times:

North America Siege Cup: 9 PM EST

Europe and MENA Siege Cup: 9 PM CEST

LATAM Siege Cup: 9 PM BRT

Oceania Siege Cup: 8 PM AEDT

APAC Siege Cup: 8 PM UTC

It's important to mention that each Siege Cup has a different map pool. The Siege Cup that will be played on July 19 will include Clubhouse, Bank, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Border, four of the game's most popular maps. Therefore, we highly encourage the community to give the Siege Cup a try this week!

The Siege Cup also gives players a chance to earn Competitive Coins, which can be used to redeem Competitive Packs. These include unique items for Kali, Kaid, Zofia, Ela, Frost, and Ace.

Keep in mind that, although the Siege Cup looks exciting, especially to newcomers who may be looking for a new challenge, this game mode is only open to those players who have access to the whole game and not just the free-access version.

For more information about the Siege Cup, make sure to check out our Siege Cup guide. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.