Rainbow Six Siege's new operators to be called Striker and Sentry according to new teaser

Following the launch of Deimos with Operation Deadly Omen, the number of operators in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege increased to 71 excluding Recruit. Considering that each operator has its ability or gadget and most of them are connected by the game's lore, the history behind Ubisoft's FPS is mesmerizing.

Having so many operators in the game makes each match feel different. We don't lie when we say no game of Siege is the same. Small details hidden on the maps you play every day or the tools used by your favorite operators make this shooter unique. If that wasn't enough, players always find different ways of using operators, even if these were introduced in the game's beta version. In Rainbow Six Siege, there's always something new to learn.

However, that also has its cons: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is arguably the most difficult shooter to learn. Beginners have to quickly catch up on how to drone, memorize over ten maps, and learn how to play over 70 operators. It's complicated.

With the arrival of Year 9, Ubisoft decided to invest in Siege's future by tweaking the game's present. Balancing what Siege already has is as important as bringing new stuff to the shooter we all love — and that's exactly what's happening with Operation New Blood.

As announced at the Six Invitational 2024, Ubisoft will remaster one of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's most iconic operators, Recruit. As per Ubisoft's most recent tease regarding Operation New Blood, Sentry and Striker are the future of Recruit in Siege.

Sentry and Striker are Siege's new recruits

Sentry and Striker are here to stay. With Operation New Blood, Sentry and Striker are joining Team Rainbow and could make things a bit spicy.

In the video, we can see the attacker Recruit placing a hard breaching charge while holding an M4, which is Maverick's main gun. Meanwhile, the defender Recuit is holding a Commando 9, which is one of Mozzie's primary weapons.

On May 21, Rainbow Six Siege posted a video with what's believed to be an unknown operator using an Impact EMP and a hard breaching charge. If that were to be the case, we could be talking about the possibility of Recruit being able to use two different gadgets in the same loadout.

Operation New Blood, which will be Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 2, will be unveiled to the game's on May 26. The panel will take place in Manchester, England, during the grand final of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.