Rainbow Six Siege new season to be called Operation New Blood

During the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, Ubisoft have unveiled the name for the upcoming season of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Featuring a complete revamp of one of the game's most popular operators, Recruit, Year 9 Season 2 will be called Operation New Blood.

What will Operation New Blood include?

Operation New Blood will introduce the full launch of Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace, a website that players can use to sell cosmetics to get R6 Credits. Additionally, Ubisoft will introduce changes to Fenrir and Solis, who will likely be nerfed in the near future.

Unfortunately, Operation New Blood won't include a brand-new operator to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. However, the community is already excited to know more about Ubisoft's the previously mentioned plans regarding Recruit.

With the arrival of Operation New Blood, Siege's community will have to say bye to Operation Deadly Omen, which introduced Deimos to the game.

When will Ubisoft release Operation New Blood?

Although we still don't know when Operation New Blood will be introduced to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, we expect it to be deployed in the second or third week of June.

The community should have a first chance to try out the new features included in Operation New Blood when the Test Server is opened to PC players. We expect the Test Servers to be opened one day after the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Therefore, players should be able to try out Operation New Blood starting from May 27.