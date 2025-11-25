Rainbow Six Siege X map pools are rarely tweaked, but Operation Tenfold Pursuit is bringing a change. For the first time in over a year, both the Ranked and Competitive map pools are experiencing a change as the new season is bringing a Fortress rework.

In Ranked, the addition of the Fortress rework will see Emerald Plains exiting the Ranked map pool. Meanwhile, the Fortress rework will be introduced to the Competitive map pool— also known as Pro League map pool— to replace Skyscraper. This will be the first map pool change of this kind since Lair replaced Oregon.

With Fortress replacing Skyscraper, we believe it's a good moment to remember what are the maps that will be part of the Competitive map pool in the upcoming months. These will appear in the upcoming Six Invitational qualifiers as well as the Six Invitational 2026 and beyond, unless Ubisoft announce any type of change in the upcoming year.

What is the Competitive map pool in Rainbow Six Siege X?

The Rainbow Six Siege X Competitive map pool currently includes Bank, Border, Chalet, Clubhouse, Consulate, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Skyscraper.

However, as indicated above, starting from Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Skyscraper will be replaced by Fortress. This decision has been made by Ubisoft after having reworked the Operation Wind Bastion map. Operation Tenfold Pursuit, the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege X, will be released on December 2.

This means that esports competitions that take place in the Operation Tenfold Pursuit patch will include Fortress in their eligible map pool. This should include some of the Regional Finals that will be played between late November and December, as well as the Six Invitational qualifiers and the Six Invitational 2026.

When is the Six Invitational 2026 starting?

The Six Invitational 2026 will begin on February 2 and will be played until February 15. The city that will host the event will be Paris, France, and the final stage of the competition will be played in the Adidas Arena.

The Six Invitational 2026 will be the tenth edition of the Six Invitational. So far, the most successful team in the competition is G2 Esports, as they are the only esports organization to lift the hammer twice. Other teams that won the tournament include Elevate, Continuum, PENTA, Spacestation, Ninjas in Pyjamas, TSM, w7m esports, and FaZe Clan.

At the time of writing, only four teams have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026, including M80, Team Falcons, FURIA, and FaZe Clan. Sixteen more teams will be confirmed in the upcoming months through the Global Standings and the Last Chance Qualifiers.

