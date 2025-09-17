Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifiers: Everything you need to know

Although the BLAST R6 2025 Stage 2 is still underway and we have yet to know the 16 teams that will compete at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Ubisoft have already provided an important update regarding the Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifiers.

For more information about the format, dates, and shape, here's a look at how the Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifiers will work:

Format and dates

The Last Chance Qualifiers will be split into two phases: Open Phase and Playoff Phase. While the Open Phase will be open to all types of rosters, the Playoff Phase will only include eight teams.

The winner of each regional Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026. Here's a deeper look at the four regional Last Chance Qualifiers:

North America

North America's Last Chance Qualifier for the Six Invitational 2026 will kick off in December. The Open Phase will be split into two qualifiers, including:

Qualifier 1: December 6 and 7

Qualifier 2: December 20 and 21

All of the matches will be BO1 series until the semifinals, which will be BO3 series. The two best teams from each qualifier will clinch a spot to compete in the Playoff Phase.

The Playoff Phase will be played between January 9 and January 11 and it will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 games. This stage will include the four teams from the Open Phase, one team from the T2 team ranking, and the three North American teams with the most SI Points outside of the Global Standings' Top 11.

All of the matches on the Playoff Phase will be BO3 series. The winner of the North American Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

South America

South America's Last Chance Qualifier for the Six Invitational 2026 will kick off in December. The Open Phase will be split into two qualifiers, including:

Qualifier 1: December 13 and 14

Qualifier 2: December 20 and 21

All of the matches will be BO1 series until the semifinals, which will be BO3 series. The two best teams from each qualifier will clinch a spot to compete in the Playoff Phase.

The Playoff Phase will be played between January 16 and January 18 and it will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 games. This stage will include the four teams from the Open Phase, one team from the T2 team ranking, and the three South American teams with the most SI Points outside of the Global Standings' Top 11.

All of the matches on the Playoff Phase will be BO3 series. The winner of the South American Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

Europe and MENA

Europe and EMEA's Last Chance Qualifier for the Six Invitational 2026 will kick off in December. The Open Phase will be split into two qualifiers, including:

Qualifier 1: December 13 and 14

Qualifier 2: December 20 and 21

All of the matches will be BO1 series until the semifinals, which will be BO3 series. The two best teams from each qualifier will clinch a spot to compete in the Playoff Phase.

The Playoff Phase will be played between January 9 and January 11 and it will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 games. This stage will include the four teams from the Open Phase, one team from the T2 team ranking, and the three Europe and MENA teams with the most SI Points outside of the Global Standings' Top 11.

All of the matches on the Playoff Phase will be BO3 series. The winner of the Europe and MENA Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

APAC

APAC's Last Chance Qualifier for the Six Invitational 2026 will kick off in December. The Open Phase will be split into two qualifiers, including:

Qualifier 1: December 6 and 7

Qualifier 2: December 20 and 21

All of the matches will be BO1 series until the semifinals, which will be BO3 series. The two best teams from each qualifier will clinch a spot to compete in the Playoff Phase.

The Playoff Phase will be played between January 16 and January 18 and it will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 games. This stage will include:

APAC North: One team from the Open Phase and one Tier 1 team

Asia: One team from the Open Phase and one Tier 1 team

Oceania: One tema from the Open Phase and one Tier 1 team

China: Two teams from Chinese mainland

All of the matches on the Playoff Phase will be BO3 series. The winner of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

