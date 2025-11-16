Fortress to be added to Pro League map pool

Fortress is getting an update in Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 4 as the Operation Wind Bastion map has been fully reworked. Including modernised elements like gas pipes and fire extinguishers, as well as a tweaked map design, Fortress has definitely caused a good impression.

What we knew was that Fortress was going to be added to the game's Ranked playlist. However, Ubisoft have gone a step further: Fortress is coming to the competitive scene. This was announced by Joshua Mills, Rainbow Six Siege X's Game Director.

Fortress making an unexpected arrival to the competitive ecosystem is a surprise that will likely be welcomed by many, especially spectators. Unfortunately, we don't know what map will be rotated out, as it's quite unlikely Ubisoft add a tenth map into Siege's professional scene.

We also don't know if Fortress will be added to the competitive map pool starting from Operation Tenfold Pursuit. Adding it right before the Six Invitational qualifiers could be a bit harsh; so there's a possibility it's added in Year 11. We will update this article as soon as something is said about this matter.

