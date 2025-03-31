Rainbow Six Siege reveal next Siege Cup will be played on April 4

When it comes to competing in Rainbow Six Siege, players have multiple play lists to pick from. If you want a fast Siege experience, Quick Match and Standard are your best allies. If you simply want to have fun and explore different ways to play a shooting game, give Arcade a try.

However, if you're not here for the laughs, you must play Ranked. There, players compete to climb the standings and reach the ultimate rank: Champion. But, don't stick to Ranked; there's more to play for in the Siege Cup.

The Siege Cup is Rainbow Six Siege's ultimate competitive experience. To join the Siege Cup, players must register themselves alongside four teammates to compete in teams of five members. In other words, communication is a must, strategy is required to win games and become a champion.

Unfortunately, as the Siege Cup hasn't made it out of the beta phase yet, this play list isn't always operative. Luckily for Rainbow Six Siege fans, the Siege Cup will be back soon.

As posted on Rainbow Six Siege's official X account (former Twitter) the next Siege Cup will be played on Friday, April 4.

Like in previous editions, the Siege Cup is divided into four regions. Here's the starting time for each Siege Cup:

NA and LATAM Siege Cup : April 4, 8 PM EST

: April 4, 8 PM EST EU and MENA Siege Cup : April 4, 9 PM CEST

: April 4, 9 PM CEST OCE Siege Cup : April 4, 8 PM AEDT

: April 4, 8 PM AEDT APAC Siege Cup: April 4, 9 PM CST

Keep in mind that players must register for their respective Siege Cup 30 minutes before the competition is expected to kick off.

This week's Siege Cup will include the following map pool:

Chalet

Consulate

Border

Lair

The Siege Cup offers players to chance to earn Competitive Coins, which can be exchanged for Competitive Packs. For more information about the Siege Cup and the Competitive Coins you can check our guide.

