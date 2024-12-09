The first Siege Cup of Operation Collision Point is here: Everything you need to know

Rainbow Six Siege has unveiled the arrival of the first Siege Cup accessible to all players, which will be played on December 13.

For those unaware, the Siege Cup offers a competitive experience to all players. To be eligible to compete, you must register alongside four teammates. After registering, you will be drawn in a bracket. The further you make it, the more Competitive Coins you will be given! For more information, you can check out our Siege Cup guide or Ubisoft's official FAQ blog post.

This game mode, which was first released in Operation Twin Shells for PC players located in Europe and North America, has seen three editions played so far. With the arrival of Operation Collision Point, Ubisoft released the Siege Cup to all platforms and regions.

As we previously mentioned, the first Siege Cup of Operation Collision Point will be played on December 13. Here's the starting time for each region:

NA and LATAM: 5 PM EST

Europe and MENA: 6 PM UTC + 1

APAC and Oceania: 10:30 PM UTC + 9

Unfortunately, this system could see some players experiencing ping issues, as North American players will play against LATAM players, while APAC and Oceania have also merged. While Ubisoft has already acknowledged the issue, the team has also made sure to let the fans know that the team is continuing to work "to improve optimization for everyone."

Teams that want to compete in the Siege Cup will have to register 30 minutes before the start of the tournament.

The maps chosen for this week's Siege Cup are Kafe Dostoyevsky, Nighthaven Labs, Chalet, and Skyscraper.

