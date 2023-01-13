Rainbow Six Siege introduces WWE Undertaker and Becky Lynch bundles

Rainbow Six Siege has had the most random partnerships. First, Ubisoft's title introduced Rick and Morty skins for Fuze, Ace, Thermite, and Smoke.

Later on, Iana and Maverick would get NieR Replicant and Automata skins, released after the Six Jönköping Major.

Now, Rainbow Six Siege has announced a partnership with the WWE to launch bundles for Blackbeard and Thorn, inspired by the fighters Undertaker and Becky Lynch.

Rainbow Six Siege WWE Rumble Bundle

Now, after being leaked during the Copa Elite Six and the Six Jönköping Major, the WWE bundles are finally in the live build of Rainbow Six Siege. It includes a bundle for Blackbeard and Thorn each.

You can get both bundles at the same time by purchasing the WWE Rumble Bundle, which can only be acquired with R6 Credits.

Thorn Becky Lynch Bundle

Thorn's WWE bundle is inspired by the fighter Becky Lynch. Players may go a bit crazy for this bundle, as the operator's uniform includes... fishnets. Just in case you don't know, Ela's fishnets in Rainbow Six Extraction drove a part of the community crazy.

Thorn's WWE bundle includes a universal charm and a universal operator card background, also inspired by Becky Lynch.

You can acquire Thorn's Becky Lynch bundle for 2,100 R6 Credits, a number that is reduced to 1,944 if you are a Premium Battle Pass owner.

Blackbeard Deadman Bundle

Blackbeard's bundle is inspired by the Undertaker, an iconic fighter in the WWE. Not just his uniform but also his gun skin have the potential to be the next big thing in Rainbow Six Siege's store. However, Blackbeard's current position in the meta is not very good, so it's unlikely players see it a lot, especially in Ranked games.

You can acquire the Blackbeard Deadman Bundle with 2,100 R6 Credits. If you have the Premium Battle Pass, the number will be lowered to 1,944.