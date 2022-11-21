Jönköping Major player cards apparently reveal Rainbow Six Siege partnership with WWE

A new partnership with Rainbow Six Siege may be around the corner! After partnering with NieR Replicant, a collaboration announced just about a week ago, fans are already speculating on a new partnership.

Rainbow Six Siege to partner with WWE

While Rainbow Six Siege has not yet released any official announcement, Wolves Esports' members Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud and Valentin "risze" Liradelfo's usage of the operator card backgrounds all but confirms it. Rainbow Six Siege will partner with WWE.

Players competing at the Jönköping Major have access to the newest version of the game, meaning they have access to all of the skins ever released in the game. Sometimes, players also have access to future cosmetics, like in this case.

The WWE is an American professional wrestling federation. It's widely known for its battles and personalities such as Vince McMahon, who was the chairman and CEO from 1982 to 2022, and John Cena.

WWE partnership was already leaked during Copa Elite Six, including Iana Elite Bundle

During Copa Elite Six, some players used the WWE operator card background. In the first game of the competition, between w7m esports and Malvinas Gaming, the Argentinian player Denis "denike" Ursini not only used the WWE operator card background but also the Iana Elite Bundle inspired by NieR: Automata. He basically leaked two bundles at once.

What's the Jönköping Major schedule?

The Jönköping Major started today, Nov. 21, and will last until Nov. 27. This is the third Six Major of the year after the May Major, played in Charlotte, USA, and the August Major, which took place in Berlin, Germany.

Day 1 has already seen MNM Gaming defeat Soniqs 7-3, after a superb performance by Fatih "Solotov" Türker. Meanwhile, Black Dragons were victorious against CYCLOPS athlete gaming, with Vitor "Peres" Peres going berserk against the Japanese with 21 kills in 14 rounds.

In Group B, FaZe Clan had an almost flawless start against Dire Wolves, defeating the Taiwanese-majority roster by 7-1 on Skyscraper.

For more information on the first day of the Jönköping Major, make sure to follow closely our Jönköping Major Day 1 Live Thread. With seven Six Invitational 2023 spots still to be given out, this month's Major is very exciting! Who's going to take the trophy home?