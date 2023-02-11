Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force's new operator will be an attacker

Earlier today, Rainbow Six Siege released more information about the upcoming Y8S1 operation called Operation Commanding Force.

After giving the community a brief look at what looks to be the upcoming operator's special gadget, Ubisoft has continued the teases.

Operation Commanding Force New Operator

While Rainbow Six Siege hasn't revealed the upcoming operator's role in the game, the tweet's caption is clear enough.

"The newest Operator coming to Siege is about to prove there's no such thing as the perfect defense."

Everything leads us to think that Operation Commanding Force's new operator will be an attacker. It will be the first attacker introduced to the game since Grim, who was added to Rainbow Six Siege in Y7S3 Operation Brutal Swarm.

Grim has been very underwhelming, though, as not many players use the Singaporean operator. Ubisoft has already noticed it and, as a result, Grim was given 1.5x and 2.0x scopes with the launch of the Rainbow Six Siege Y7S4.2 Patch.

What's coming with Operation Commanding Force?

So far, Rainbow Six Siege has already teased some of the features that will be released with Operation Commanding Force.

First, Rainbow Six Siege announced the name of the upcoming season. The teaser included a brief look of the new attacker's gadget.

One day later, Rainbow Six Siege teased a potential fix for console players struggling with mouse and keyboard opponents. For those unaware, mouse and keyboard is like cheating in Rainbow Six Siege's console version.

When will Operation Commanding Force be revealed?

Operation Commanding Force will be revealed on Feb. 18 at 8:30 PM CET. The reveal will include information about Operation Commanding Force and its new features. Moreover, the reveal will also go through the plans for Year 8, and more. You can't miss it out!