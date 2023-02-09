Rainbow Six Siege to rework reloading in Operation Commanding Force

Today, Rainbow Six Siege has released another update about Y8S1 Operation Commanding Force.

It's the third tease for what's to come on Feb. 18. Two days ago, Rainbow Six Siege announced the name of the upcoming operation. A day later, Rainbow Six Siege teased a potential fix for mouse and keyboard on console.

Now, Rainbow Six Siege announced the release of a Reload Rework which is planned to take place in the game with the launch of Operation Commanding Force.

Operation Commanding Force Reload Rework

Rainbow Six Siege is planning on introducing a Reload Rework in the game with the release of the upcoming season, which will be called Operation Commanding Force.

A potential Reload Rework could affect "reload canceling", which would expose players to their opponents while going through a reloading animation.

In the current state of the game, "reload canceling" has no consequences. Moreover, canceling a reloading animation is unrealistic. If that was to be eliminated from Rainbow Six Siege, players would have to think twice about where they reload.

What is reload canceling?

In Rainbow Six Siege, "reload canceling" is the action of stopping the reloading animation.

In a game like Rainbow Six Siege, which is known for its tactical realism, "reload canceling" shouldn't be a thing.

Imagine that you are reloading with 15 bullets left in the magazine and, just then, an enemy shoots at you. In Rainbow Six Siege, you can "reload cancel" in the middle of a reloading animation, and shoot back at your enemies. Unrealistic, right?

A potential Reload Rework could also have an impact on the number of bullets in a weapon.

For example, in Rainbow Six Siege, players tend to reload right after shooting at a camera. Usually, that means reloading a 31-bullet magazine when only one has been used. Imagine if by doing that, players lost all the unused bullets.

Right now, we can only theorize about the announcement. Without a doubt, this is going to be one of the most important things in the upcoming Operation Commanding Force reveal!