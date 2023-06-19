Rainbow Six Siege map guide: Outback

Outback is a map that features in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. It was introduced to the game with the release of Operation Burnt Horizon, back in Mar. 2019.

In May 2021, a time-limited game mode called Apocalypse Event arrived to Rainbow Six Siege. It was played on a special version of Outback.

In Dec. 2021, Ubisoft released a reworked version of Outback. It was included in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege with the launch of Operation High Calibre.

Outback - Description

Outback is a map divided into two floors, the ground floor and the first floor. Each level in the building is connected by three stairs, located on Garage, Shark, and Motel.

Outback’s main trait is the map’s destructibility, which leads to a lot of vertical plays. It’s also worth mentioning the number of windows this map has, making it easy for defenders to spawn peek the attackers.

The Australian map contains a lot of rooms and corners that the defenders can use to roam freely. The attackers are required to spend time cleaning the defenders outside the site to prevent late flanks or even Solis and Pulse plays using the map’s destructibility to their advantage.

Images: Ubisoft

Outback - Sites

These are the sites that defenders can play on Outback:

Bomb

Green Bedroom / Red Bedroom

Mechanic Shop / Kitchen

Party Room / Office

Piano Room / Laundry

Secure Area

Garage

Kitchen

Dorms

Office

Hostage

Mechanic Shop

Green Bedroom

Office

Laundry

Outback - Spawning Locations

Here’s where the attackers can spawn on Outback:

Fuel Pumps

Storage Yard

Camping

Outback - Best Operators

Here are some of the best operators in Outback:

Attackers

Iana - Iana’s fragmentation grenades can be lethal, especially if the attackers use them vertically. Moreover, her good loadout and her holograms make Iana a good option on Outback.

Thermite - Hard breaching devices are very important on Outback, so Thermite is always welcome to any lineup.

Flores - Flores’ explosive drones can help the attackers to destroy any bulletproof device on the map. It can also be used to destroy soft surfaces and his two claymores can be used to stop the defenders from flanking.

Defenders

Pulse - Pulse’s Cardiac Sensor can be used to stop plants from below. It also can give the defenders a lot of information, which can give them the upper hand against the attackers.

Solis - Solis’ ability will help the defenders at spotting drones. Eventually, her ability can be used to know when the attackers are planting.

Frost - Outback’s high number of windows makes it a good map to use Frost. Her Welcome Mats can stop any attacking rush.

Outback - Apocalypse Event

Outback was the home of Apocalypse, a Rainbow Six Siege time-limited game mode.