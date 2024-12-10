Fnatic sign former Into The Breach duo Azzr and NoaUrz

Fnatic have unveiled the signings of Callum "Azzr" Aitchison and Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz, who competed in the Europe League 2024 for Into The Breach. The players became free agents after the British organization decided to exit the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene.

Under Into The Breach, both Azzr and NoaUrz competed in Europe's top flight as well as the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup.

According to Fnatic's first Rainbow Six Siege announcement of the day, Azzr will share IGL duties with Tom "Deapek" Pieksma. Meanwhile, the Swed's signing was announced shortly after.

Both players have signed for Fnatic as the team recently parted ways with Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen and benched Leon "LeonGids" Giddens, with the latter currently focusing on content creation despite still being open to offers from other teams.

After the arrival of Azzr and NoaUrz to Fnatic, we now know the team's full roster to compete in the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Open Qualifiers as they have joined the previously mentioned Deapek, Jesse "Jeggz" Ojanen, and Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi.

Meanwhile, the departures of Azzr and NoaUrz from the former Into The Breach roster mean they will have to find two new players to compete in the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifiers.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.