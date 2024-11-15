Fnatic part ways with Kantoraketti

Fnatic have parted ways with the Six Invitational 2019 winner and two-time Six Major champion Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen.

The Finn was unveiled as a Fnatic player on August 30 after his short stays in TT9 Esports, Into The Breach, and WYLDE.

Historically, the 25-year-old is remembered for his three-year stay in G2 Esports, where he won the Six Paris Major and the Six Invitational 2019. He became one of the best players in his position as he was part of one of the strongest rosters in Rainbow Six Siege's history.

After almost a year outside of Europe's top-flight, Kantoraketti made a return as he joined Rogue. Five months after joining the team, the Finn won the Six Berlin Major after a heated 3-2 victory against FaZe Clan. His last performance for the roster was at the Six Invitational 2023, where KOI finished among the best six sides in the competition.

The Finn started Year 8 as part of the TT9 Esports roster, which was eventually acquired by Into The Breach. Later on, he joined WYLDE, and, after the conclusion of the first stage of Year 9, he signed for Fnatic. Now, the team has parted ways with the player.

Kantoraketti's numbers throughout the second stage of the Europe League 2024 weren't great. After eight matches played, the Finn was the third-lowest-rated player in the competition with a SiegeGG rating of 0.82. His overall rating improved in Europe's LCQ for Montreal, where the former G2 Esports player finished the tournament with a rating of 0.90.

Fnatic and Kantoraketti's next steps in the scene are unknown. However, the team's action in Year 9 is still not over as the Six Invitational 2025 regional qualifiers are already on the horizon.