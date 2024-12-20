Rainbow Six Siege's Holiday Sale includes discounts on Buck, Frost, and Thunderbird's Elite Bundles

With Christmas being just around the corner and the holidays kicking off later this month, Ubisoft has released some cold discounts in Rainbow Six Siege's store.

These discounts have seen a drop in the prices of selected bundles, like the Rick and Morty bundles and the Christmas cosmetic packs. However, the most exciting discounts are those that have affected three of the game's Elite Bundles.

Starting from December 19 until January 6, players will enjoy a 20% discount on Buck, Frost, and Thunderbird's Elite Bundles.

Usually, these three Elite Bundles are priced at 1,620 R6 Credits for premium battle pass holders and 1,800 R6 Credits for the rest of the players. However, after the discount, the price is currently 1,296 R6 Credits and 1,440 R6 Credits, respectively.

This isn't the only good news for Rainbow Six Siege Elite Bundle fans as Ubisoft has released Gridlock's Elite Bundle. You don't want to miss out on this one, as her uniform includes a sleeping Koala!

Keep on reading to know more about the discounts on Rainbow Six Siege Elite Bundles:

Buck's Elite Bundle

Buck's Elite Bundle is the Snowdrift Expert bundle. This bundle includes the following items:

Buck's Elite headgear

Buck's Elite uniform

Buck's Elite weapon skins for his C8-SFW Assault Rifle, CAMRS Marskman Rifle, and Mk1 9mm Handgun

Buck's Elite skin for his Skeleton Key

Buck's Elite weapon charm

Buck's Elite operator card portrait and operator card background

Buck's MVP victory celebration

Buck's Elite Bundle is considered to be one of the best in the game. While the weapon skins are quite plain, his uniform and headgear make him look insanely cool.

Frost's Elite Bundle

Frost's Elite Bundle is the Huntress bundle. This bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Frost's Elite headgear

Frost's Elite uniform

Frost's Elite weapon skins for her 9mm C1 Submachine Gun, Super 90 Shotgun, Mk1 9mm Handgun, and ITA12S Shotgun

Frost's Elite skin for her Welcome Mats

Frost's Elite weapon charm

Frost's Elite operator card portrait and operator card background

Frost's MVP victory celebration

While Frost's Elite Bunde looks cold, she stays warm with her unique victory celebration: she prepares a fire in front of his teammates. With it, you will always be on fire!

Thunderbird's Elite Bundle

Thunderbird's Elite Bundle is the Tamer of the White Howl bundle. This bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Thunderbird's Elite headgear

Thunderbird's Elite uniform

Thunderbird's Elite weapon skins for her SPEAR .308 Assault Rifle, SPAS-15 Shotgun, Bearing 9 Machine Pistol, and Q-929 Handgun

Thunderbird's Elite skin for her Kóna Stations

Thunderbird's Elite weapon charm

Thunderbird's Elite operator card portrait and operator card background

Thunderbird's MVP victory celebration

Thunderbird's Elite Bundle has always gone unnoticed due to the defender's lack of playtime in the game's meta. However, with the launch of Operation Collision Point, Thunderbird's Kóna Stations are extremely useful. Purchasing her Elite Bundle may be a great idea now!

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.