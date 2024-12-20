Rainbow Six Siege release Gridlock's Elite Bundle, Australian operator carries a Koala on her back

During Operation Collision Point's reveal in Montreal, Canada, at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals, Ubisoft unveiled Maestro's first Elite Bundle.

One month later, the Rainbow Six Siege community has welcomed another set of elite cosmetics to the game as the Australian attacker Gridlock has received her first Elite Bundle.

Gridlock's Koality Rescue presents Gridlock as a Koala rescuer. It's as simple as that. So, why shouldn't she bring a Koala to the battlefield? Indeed, in her Elite Bundle, Gridlock will have a Koala sleeping on her back.

For those unaware, although the kangaroo is Australia's national animal, the koala is also well-known for living on the island. The marsupial may look adorable, but don't be fooled by Gridlock's Elite Bundle: koalas can be very aggressive.

Here's everything you need to know about Gridlock's Elite Bundle Koality Rescue:

Release date

Gridlock's Elite Bundle has been presented with a thrilling trailer showing her saving some Koalas from a wildfire.

Gridlock's Elite Bundle was released to Rainbow Six Siege on December 19. It's the first Elite Bundle for the Australian. Her teammate Mozzie got his first Elite Bundle in June 2021, called Deadset Hero.

What does Gridlock's Elite Bundle include?

Gridlock's Elite Bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Weapon skins for Gridlock's F90 Assault Rifle, M249 SAW Light Machine Gun, Super Shorty shotgun, and SDP 9mm Handgun

Gridlock's Elite Bundle weapon charm

Elite skin for Gridlock's Trax Stingers

Golden operator card background for Gridlock

Gridlock's Elite operator card portrait

Elite MVP victory animation

With Gridlock having access to four different weapons, this bundle offers cosmetics that can be used while playing other operators too.

However, our favorite item of Gridlock's Elite Bundle is her MVP victory celebration. There, she rappels down a helicopter, makes sure the koala cages are safe and sound, and then she goes back up. It's really cool!

Gridlock's Elite Bundle price

Gridlock's Elite Bundle price will vary depending on whether you own the Operation Collision Point premium battle pass or you don't. Here are the two prices:

Price for premium battle pass owners: 1,620 R6 Credits

Price for non-premium battle pass owners: 1,800 R6 Credits

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.