Rainbow Six Mobile's soft launch to come in August

With the announcement of Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 in Jun. 2023, Ubisoft included information about the soft launch. However, no date was specified.

Two months later, we can confirm that Rainbow Six Mobile's soft launch will come in Aug. 2023.

Read more: Everything We Know About Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile to be soft launched in August

According to Ubisoft's announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile's soft launch will be in August. This means that the video game is making a return this month!

In Ubisoft's announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile is calling the soft launch as Season X. While X equals to ten in roman numerals, it wouldn't make sense to think this is the case here.

Rainbow Six Mobile Y0SX

With 2023 being the first year for Rainbow Six Mobile, the game is now in its "zero" year. Combining it with Season X, this means the soft launch is Y0SX (Year 0 Season X).

What is Rainbow Six Mobile?

Rainbow Six Mobile is Ubisoft's project to bring Rainbow Six Siege to the mobile community. So far, Ubisoft has given multiple chances to the players to try out the game as the feedback is extremely important throughout the beta phase of a video game.

Rainbow Six Mobile includes 18 different Rainbow Six Siege operators. The games take place on Clubhouse, Bank, and Border. We expect more operators and maps to be added in the future.

Rainbow Six Mobile Beta Stage

On Aug. 2022, Rainbow Six Mobile announced the date for the game's Closed Beta. The feedback from the community helped Ubisoft to develop the game, which opened its doors again in Jun. 2023 for the launch of Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta 2.0.

In the Roadmap revealed earlier this year, Ubisoft introduced a Team Deathmatch game mode, loadout and skin customization, Battle Pass with no XP cap, and more.

But, what's coming to Rainbow Six Mobile with Y0SX?

What's coming to Rainbow Six Mobile in Y0SX?

In Y0SX of Rainbow Six Mobile we will welcome the game's first Ranked mode, which should be very similar to Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked experience.

Throughout Rainbow Six Mobile's Y0SX, Ubisoft will also introduce an event, an additional map, and "mini seasons."

It's also worth noting that the soft launch should always be live, which means that no resets will be made.