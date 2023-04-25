Ubisoft announces new date for Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta

Banner image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Mobile developers have surprised the game's fans with some big news about the game's future. Out of the blue, Ubisoft announced a new date for Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta 2.0.

When will Rainbow Six Mobile be released?

Rainbow Six Mobile's official date is still unknown. However, Ubisoft revealed when the next Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta stage will be released.

Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta 2.0 will be launched on Jun. 6th.

The second stage of the Closed Beta will include multiple new features, including a new game mode, a customization system, and more. Unfortunately, Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta 2.0 will only be playable in some countries.

Where can I play Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta 2.0?

Rainbow Six Mobile's official announcement included the following list of countries:

Canada

U.S

Mexico

Brazil

Singapore

Philippines

India

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

Spain

Japan

South Korea

Australia

According to Ubisoft's announcement, the players that had previously taken part in the first Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta "will already have their spot secured."

Can I play Rainbow Six Mobile on iOS?

In this week's announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile confirmed the arrival of the game to iOS. So, if you are an iPhone user, this is your lucky day!

According to Ubisoft's announcement, "during our next Closed Beta, a limited number of iOS players in Canada, USA, and Japan will be invited via the Apple Testflight."

While Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta 2.0 will arrive on iOS, only a handful of players will be allowed to try it out.

New Rainbow Six Mobile game mode

Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta 2.0 will include Team Deathmatch.

Team Deathmatch is a popular game mode on Rainbow Six Siege. Players can choose among all the operators in the game and will always respawn in a random place on the map every time they die.

This game mode aims to help players improve their aim, pushing them to face each other in close and long-distance gunfights.

