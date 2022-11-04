Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta is ending this month on November 8. The final wave of Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta invitations was offered on October 21, as players have been gathering information for the game to improve the eventual final version.

Rainbow Six Mobile has been trending in the mobile gaming community since its announcement, as the upcoming Rainbow Six title is awaited by all the fans. As of now, the Closed Beta has only been accessible through Google Play.

Playing it is very important so developers have as much information as possible about the game, including bugs and many other problems that should be fixed before the Rainbow Six Mobile is released. If you have an invite code, we encourage you to give it a try!

Read more: Y7S3 mid-season roadmap update: Ranked 2.0 to be released next season, permanent arcade modes delayed to Year 8

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta to end on Nov. 8

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta will be closed on November 8. Players have had the chance to try out the new Mobile game on Bank and Border, two very well-known maps on Rainbow Six Siege.

The Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta was announced on Aug. 5, when the developers also offered the players an update regarding the app's future on iOS.

Read more: What maps are in Rainbow Six Mobile?

Compared to Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Mobile's operator list is still short. However, it has some of the most iconic names in the game, including:

Sledge

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Thatcher

Ying

Ash

Caveira

Bandit

Rook

Smoke

Valkyrie

Mute

Recruit

All of these operators have their own abilities. However, some of them are not as important as others. In Rainbow Six Siege, Thermite, Sledge, Hibana, and Thatcher are very important to attack, while Bandit, Smoke, and Valkyrie are crucial while defending. We expect Rainbow Six Mobile to follow the same trend.

Despite these being very important operators to succeed, Ash is still the most iconic operator on the list. Ash is the face of Rainbow Six, alongside Jäger, due to the operator's strength, especially in gun fights.