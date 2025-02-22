R6 Share 2025: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft offered a first look at the future of Rainbow Six Siege Esports in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, which was played in November 2024 and crowned w7m esports as the first triple Major champion.

In Montreal, Canada, fans had a chance to have a quick glance at the future of the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene. The calendar has been transformed as there will only be one BLAST R6 Major. Additionally, the league format has been changed as there will only be four regional top flights.

On top of that, Ubisoft unveiled changes to the R6 Share program. Ahead of the 2025 season, Ubisoft invited 20 esports organizations to join as partnered teams. These will be invited to an event called Reload that will be played in Brazil in May 2025 to kickoff the season.

Read more: What are the best R6 Share skins?

Three months later, during the Six Invitational 2025, Ubisoft revealed all of the information regarding the upcoming esports season and the R6 Share 2025 program in front of a sold out MGM Music Hall.

In this article we will have a look at the future of the R6 Share program. Keep on reading to know more about it:

What is R6 Share?

The R6 Share is a revenue program that helps selected esports organizations to fund their projects in the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene.

As of now, R6 Share teams are divided into two categories: Tier 1 and Tier 2 esports organizations. While Tier 1 bundles include a headgear, a uniform, an operator card background, and a weapon skin, Tier 2 bundles only include the latter two.

The changes made to R6 Share will affect the number of teams included in the program in 2025. Currently, 34 teams are included in the program. This number will be drastically reduced to 20 ahead of the 2025 season. As explained in Ubisoft's video:

Ubisoft's initial announcement didn't include Rainbow Six Siege's powerhouses w7m esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Soniqs, among others. In January 2025, the Bulls joined the program after acquiring Fluxo's spot.

Teams included in R6 Share 2025

During the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Ubisoft confirmed 18 of the 20 R6 Share 2025 participating teams. Finally, the remaining two esports organizations, LOUD and Cloud9, were confirmed at the Six Invitational 2025.

The list currently includes the following esports organizations:

EMEA League

Fnatic

G2 Esports

Team BDS

Team Falcons

Team Secret

South America League

FaZe Clan

FURIA Esports

Team Liquid

w7m esports

LOUD

North America League

DarkZero Esports

M80

Spacestation Gaming

Wildcard

Cloud9

APAC League

CAG Osaka

Elevate

FearX

PSG Talon

SCARZ

What to expect in R6 Share 2025 bundles?

With the changes made to the R6 Share program ahead of the 2025 season, Ubisoft will be able to "offer new categories of in-game items for fans to show their support."

Alongside operator uniforms, weapon skins, and operator card backgrounds, Ubisoft will also add "team branded items like operator portraits, and drone skins, as well as the return of pro team charms."

Affiliate Program

Ubisoft also announced the creation of an Affiliate Program to economically support those teams that didn't join the Partner Program. The teams who qualify for their respective regional top flight divisions will automatically join the Affiliate Program, except for APAC.

Thanks to this system, Ubisoft expects to have a fair competitive environment while also being able to not just focus but also improve the R6 Share program.

Affiliate Teams

Here are all of the confirmed Affiliated Teams so far included in the R6 Share 2025 Program:

EMEA League

Virtus.pro

Wolves Esports

ENCE

South America League

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Black Dragons

9z Team

North America League

Shopify Rebellion

Oxygen Esports

Luminosity Gaming

APAC League

The APAC League Affiliate Teams include rosters from different subdivisions, including KINOTROPE gaming, ENTER FORCE.36, and Dplus from APAC North, Chiefs and Gaiming Gladiators from Oceania, and FURY from Asia.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.