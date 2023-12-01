Pre-Six Invitational 2024 Transfer Window: Every Transfer In One Place

Banner image: Ubisoft / @robincerutti

The pre-Six Invitational 2024 is one of the most important moments of the season as the teams heading to Brazil will have a final chance to make tweaks to their rosters.

At the same time, those teams who didn't qualify for the Six Invitational 2024 have time to plan their future heading to the upcoming season.

Here's every roster move made since the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta until now!

Europe

#flag@20:eu Team Secret

IN OUT #flag@20:de Marc "Jume" Steinmann #flag@20:br Kaique "Faallz" Stephano #flag@20:gb Harvey "Eupor" Hawkins

Jan. 4 - Team Secret sign former Heroic player Jume

Team Secret made official the signing of Marc "Jume" Steinmann. Before the announcement, the German player had competed for Team Secret at the R6 South Breach Europe League qualifier.

Nov. 18 - Team Secret parts ways with Faallz and Eupor

Team Secret parted ways with Kaique "Faallz" Stephano and Harvey "Eupor" Hawkins. The Brazilian had joined Secret in Jul. 2023 alongside his fellow Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes. Meanwhile, Eupor had joined the team in Mar. 2023 but his debut came in Stage 2.

#flag@20:gb MNM Gaming

IN OUT #flag@20:gb Nathan "Nafe" Sharp #flag@20:hr Leon "neLo" Pesić #flag@20:tr Fatih "Solotov" Türker #flag@20:gb Luke "Tyrant" Casey #flag@20:gb Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard #flag@20:br Julio "JULIO" Giacomelli #flag@20:fr Loïc "Eden" Sennepin

Nov. 13 - MNM Gaming's roster parts ways with organization

MNM Gaming's Rainbow Six Siege roster has decided to part ways with the marshmallow organization.

According to the statement released by the players, MNM Gaming "owes current players and support staff, as well as ex-players and staff members, a staggering total of £200,000."

Since joining MNM Gaming, the Europeans competed in multiple international competitions including the Six Invitational 2022 and 2023, the Six Berlin Major, the Six Jönköping Major, and the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

North America

#flag@20:us DarkZero Esports

IN OUT Jason "Beaulo" Doty Jason "Ryce" Ngo Gaven "Gaveni" Black

Dec. 3 - DarkZero Esports signs Beaulo

Jason "Beaulo" Doty has come out from retirement and he has joined DarkZero Esports to compete at the Six Invitational 2024. The North American player's last international event was the Six Jönköping Major.

Dec. 1 - DarkZero Esports parts ways with Gaveni

DarkZero Esports has parted ways with Gaven "Gaveni" Black. Since joining the purple squad, Gaveni helped the team to reach the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. At the same time, his performances helped DarkZero Esports qualify for the Six Invitational 2024.

Nov. 22 - DarkZero Esports parts ways with Ryce

Ten days after the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, DarkZero Esports announced the departure of Jason "Ryce" Ngo. The player joined the purple organization before the start of the second split after his performance in the off-season tournament BREAKING POINT.

#flag@20:us M80

IN OUT #flag@20:br Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo

Nov. 21 - M80 benches Kyno three months before Six Invitational 2024

Following M80's 1-3 record in Atlanta's Phase 2, the Brazilian-majority roster decided to part ways with Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo.

The Brazilian joined XSET in Mar. 2022 and played with the team at the Six Charlotte Major and the Six Berlin Major.

Eventually, M80 picked up XSET's Rainbow Six Siege roster, as the green organization played at the Six Invitational 2023, the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the Gamers8 2023, and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Brazil

#flag@20:br MIBR

IN OUT #flag@20:br Caetano "Nyjil" Curbello #flag@20:br Tassus "reduct" Issi #flag@20:br Vitor "Peres" Peres #flag@20:br César "Dark" Adriano #flag@20:br Eduardo "Dudds" Torassi

Nov. 22 - Peres asks the team to be benched

Vitor "Peres" Peres followed his teammates' footsteps and decided to part ways with MIBR by getting benched. The Brazilian's future remains unclear.

Nov. 22 - MIBR parts ways with Nyjil and reduct

Following MIBR's announcement on Nov. 21, the Brazilians have now parted ways with Caetano "Nyjil" Curbello and Tassus "reduct" Issi.

Nov. 21 - MIBR parts ways with Dark and Dudds

MIBR have parted ways with César "Dark" Adriano and Eduardo "Dudds" Torassi. The organization is restructuring its Rainbow Six Siege roster and the first members to leave have been the squad's staff team.

#flag@20:br E1 Sports

IN OUT #flag@20:br Luca "LuKid" Sereno #flag@20:br Enzo "Rappz" Aziz

Nov. 29 - E1 Sports parts ways with Rappz

Following the departure of Luca "LuKid" Sereno, E1 Sports has also parted ways with LuKid's former teammate at Team oNe and MIBR Enzo "Rappz" Aziz.

Nov. 27 - E1 Sports parts ways with LuKid

E1 Sports have parted ways with Luca "LuKid" Sereno. The Brazilian had previously played for Team oNe and MIBR. Under the latest, LuKid reached the Six Invitational Top 4 twice, in 2021 and 2022.

#flag@20:br Keyd Stars

IN OUT #flag@20:br Kaik "Gomess" Sousa

Nov. 28 - Keyd Stars parts ways with Gomess

Keyd Stars has parted ways with Kaik "Gomess" Sousa. The Brazilian joined the purple squad in Aug. 2023 and finished the Brazil League with a SiegeGG rating of 0.89.

Japan

#flag@20:jp Fnatic

IN OUT #flag@20:jp Kazuki "Lily" Yamane #flag@20:jp Kousei "maou" Ota #flag@20:jp Ryuju "Mugi" Hata #flag@20:jp Taku "No2" Murakami #flag@20:jp Gunma "RuRn" Sakamoto #flag@20:au Etienne "Mag" Rousseau (Inactive) #flag@20:fr Théo "Phenomene" Hentgen

Nov. 30 - Fnatic releases Rainbow Six Siege roster

Fnatic has taken the decision to release its Rainbow Six Siege roster. The organization moved from Australia to Japan in 2020 after the team's Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2020.

Heading to the 2024 season, Fnatic will "explore our options" as a move to another region seems possible.

At the same time, Fnatic is exploring options to keep Etienne "Mag" Rousseau in the organization "in a way that makes sense for him and his ambitions."

South Korea

#flag@20:kr SANDBOX Gaming

IN OUT #flag@20:kr Jang "RIN" Byeong-Uk #flag@20:kr Lim "Fanxy" Jun-Hyuk #flag@20:br César "Dark" Adriano

Nov. 28 - SANDBOX Gaming adds RIN to roster, Dark joins as coach

SANDBOX Gaming has added Jang "RIN" Byeong-Uk and César "Dark" Adriano to their Rainbow Six Siege lineup. Although he played for Varrel in Japan, the South Korean is mostly known for his time at DPlus, where he reached the Six Sweden Major Top 4.

Meanwhile, Dark has joined the team as their new coach. The Brazilian won the Six Sweden Major for FaZe Clan and his last coaching experience was for MIBR.

Nov. 19 - SANDBOX Gaming parts ways with Fanxy

SANDBOX Gaming parts ways with Lim "Fanxy" Jun-Hyuk, who had been working with the yellow roster since Jun. 2022. The announcement comes two weeks after the South Koreans qualified for the Six Invitational 2024.