Beaulo comes back from retirement, signs for DarkZero Esports

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

DarkZero Esports have announced the arrival of Jason "Beaulo" Doty to the purple roster as one of their two new signings heading to the Six Invitational 2024. The announcement comes after the team parted ways with Jason "Ryce" Ngo and Gaven "Gaveni" Black.

The American player retired from Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene following TSM's second-place finish at the Six Invitational 2023 NA Closed Qualifier. Shortly after, the Six Invitational 2022 champions decided to withdraw from the 2023 season.

Recently, Beaulo made a brief return to professional Siege as a temporary stand in for Wildcard Gaming, as his former teammate at TSM Bryan "Merc" Wrzek missed out on the roster's match against DarkZero Esports for personal reasons.

Beaulo's last international event was the Six Jönköping Major, where TSM reached the Top 8. Now, the player is back in action and will compete at the Six Invitational 2024.