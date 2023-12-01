DarkZero Esports part ways with Gaveni

Banner image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Almost three weeks following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, DarkZero Esports have announced the departure of Gaven "Gaveni" Black. This is the organization's second roster change in the transfer window as he's following the footsteps of Jason "Ryce" Ngo.

The North American player joined the purple squad in Dec. 2022 as his international debut came at the Six Invitational 2023. Under DarkZero Esports, the player helped the team to finish in second and third place of the North America League Stage 1 and Stage 2, respectively.

Unfortunately for the American, the team has decided to part ways with the player as the organization is currently evaluating its Rainbow Six Siege roster heading to the Six Invitational 2024.

According to DarkZero Esports' announcement, Gaveni has been moved to a "reestricted free agent."