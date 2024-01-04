Team Secret sign former Heroic player Jume

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Team Secret announced the signing of the former Heroic player Marc "Jume" Steinmann. The news comes two weeks after the German's performance for Team Secret at the R6 South Breach qualifier, where he helped Team Secret to qualify for the tournament's Finals.

The 20-year-old made his top-flight debut for Heroic in Sep. 2022. Shortly after, the team qualified for the Six Jönköping Major, where they finished in third place of their group despite winning three of their six matches.

In Feb. 2023, Heroic finished in the Six Invitational 2023 Top 16 after surviving to the initial group stage. Unfortunately, the team missed out on every international tournament played during Year 8, which ended up with Heroic deciding to leave the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene.

Now, Jume has found a new home in Team Secret. The organization decided to sign the German after parting ways with Harvey "Eupor" Hawkins and Kaique "Faallz" Moreira. With only four players on the roster, Team Secret will have to perform at least one more signing before the start of the 2024 season.