Operation Deep Freeze's release date revealed

According to Ubisoft's most recent announcement on X, Operation Deep Freeze will be released on Dec. 6. This means that the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege will come out in two days.

Operation Deep Freeze was initially planned to be released on Nov. 28. Unfortunately, Ubisoft decided to delay its release.

Operation Deep Freeze will include multiple new features including a new operator, a new map, and more. It will also be the end of the "cooking" feature for fragmentation grenades!

As the time goes by, the players get more and more excited to try out Tubarao and Lair in Rainbow Six Siege. While the Test Server remains open, a new season means new content and new challenges.