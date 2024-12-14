Former ITB Academy and Asparaguus qualify for Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier

The former academy roster of Into The Breach and the German-majority roster of Asparaguus have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier. Eventually, Into The Breach's former academy roster took the qualifier's first seed after grabbing a 7-5 victory in the grand final.

Before parting ways with Into The Breach, the European roster was already one of the best teams in the region's Tier 2 ecosystem. The squad mixes Italian and Finn players, with the Challenger League 2022 champion Nikita "RORICK" Kruchinkin completing the roster.

It's worth mentioning that the roster is still alive in the ongoing R6 South Breach 2024 as the European squad will play against Team Secret Academy later today for a chance to face MACKO Esports in the tournament's grand final.

Meanwhile, Asparaguus includes the core of Project X, whose most notable performance was a second-place finish at the R6 Central Combine 2024. While only two players remain from that roster, the team has gained plenty of experience following the arrivals of the former G2 Esports player Lucas "Hungry" Reich and the former Team Secret and WYLDE player Peter "Pacbull" Bull.

To reach the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier, Ex-ITBA and Asparaguus had to defeat one Europe League 2024 roster as they took down ENCE and Fnatic, respectively. Both games ended in maximum overtime results.

In other words, with the two closed qualifier spots from the first open qualifier falling into the hands of two Tier 2 rosters, this means that the second closed qualifier will be Fnatic, Wolves Esports, ENCE, and WYLDE's last chance to keep their Six Invitational 2025 hopes alive.

