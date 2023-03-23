G2 Esports gets special Six Invitational 2023 Champions Bundle

After missing out on the Six Invitational 2022, G2 Esports qualified for this year's edition after competing at the Six Charlotte Major and the Six Berlin Major.

Despite Ben "CTZN" McMillan's departure one month before the start of the Six Invitational 2023, the signing of Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli made everyone forget the British player.

Following victories against some of the best squads in the world, including the Six Charlotte Major champions of DarkZero Esports and the Six Berlin Major champions of KOI, G2 Esports won the Six Invitational 2023 after defeating w7m esports by 3-1 at the grand finals.

In honor of G2 Esports' victory in Montreal, Canada, Rainbow Six Siege has released a new bundle to commemorate the European's most recent success.

Smoke Six Invitational Champions Bundle

It's here! G2 Esports' exclusive Six Invitational 2023 Bundle is now in Rainbow Six Siege's store. Unfortunately, this Bundle can only be purchased with R6 Credits. This means that players can't use Renown to unlock this set of cosmetics.

The Smoke S.I Champion Bundle includes multiple cosmetics with the logo of G2 Esports. The uniform can only be equipped with Smoke. Meanwhile, the gun skin can be equipped with the M590A1, a weapon that five operators can use -- Smoke, Mute, Sledge, Thatcher, and Warden.

This exclusive Bundle will only be in Rainbow Six Siege store during Operation Commanding Force. After the end of Y8S1, this bundle will be forever gone!

G2 Esports Azami Bundle

The Smoke S.I Champion Bundle isn't G2 Esports' only representation in Rainbow Six Siege.

Earlier this month, a new G2 Esports bundle for Azami was introduced to Rainbow Six Siege. So far, the community has loved it!

The G2 Esports Azami Bundle includes various cosmetics for Azami and a universal operator card background. Karl "Alem4o" Zarth tweeted about it after being released to the live version of Rainbow Six Siege!

If you want to represent the current Six Invitational champions in Rainbow Six Siege, these are two of the best options out there. However, for a cheaper price, you can obtain G2 Esports' cosmetics for the years 2020 and 2021.

What are you waiting for? Become a champion now!