Ubisoft unveiled Year 9 in Brazil in front of the largest crowd to ever witness a Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege tournament, with arguably 9,000 people in the arena and a peak viewership of slightly over 500,000. Eventually, the updates and changes shown during Year 9's panel and the introduction of Operation Deadly Omen saw the game reaching its highest player peak on Steam in over three years.

Unfortunately, with the Six Invitational 2024 hype fading away, the high number of cheaters detected on Ranked, and the lack of new content in Operation New Blood, players have felt disappointed at Ubisoft. The launch of an US$80 yearly Membership wasn't nicely welcomed by the community either.

The result of this combination of factors is easy to understand: one third of the players in March 2024 left the game by July 2024.

Now, many players think that a Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 2 would save the game. But, is that even an option?

Will there be a Rainbow Six Siege 2?

During the Six Invitational 2024, Ubisoft's Creative Director for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Alexander Karpazis publicly closed the door to the development of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 2.

However, a ray of hope has hit social media. Earlier today, a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) including a screenshot of a quote written by a person who claims to be a developer for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 2.0 said that "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 2 is nearing completion after over four years of development."

The quote also includes information about when the game should be unveiled. "Initially, we planned to announce it at the Six Invitational 2024 in Brazil, but due to some development hiccups, we're now on track to announce it at the Six Invitational 2025 in Boston, MA."

If this is true, this means that the Six Invitational 2025 is set to take place in Boston, Massachusetts. Additionally, according to the quote, the "event will be the final Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Esports event, transitioning directly into the full launch of Siege 2."

Again, this information hasn't been confirmed by anybody at Ubisoft. However, if true, the Six Invitational 2025 could completely change the future of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Numerous fans are longing for the arrival of the 2025 Rainbow Six Invitational.The previous ninth year of the event in Brazil set a new record, and fans are very excited about the upcoming invitational.

Is Rainbow Six Siege dead?

With all of the new features planned to come in Rainbow Six Siege throughout the next months, the answer is clear: Rainbow Six Siege is not dead.

The changes introduced in Operation New Blood focused on fixing and balancing, as we saw Fenrir and Solis' gadget tweaks, the re-work of Recruit (now known as Sentry and Sentinel), and improvements to the AI Playlist.

Moreover, Year 9 Season 3 will see the arrival of brand-new features, including a new operator, the Siege Cup, updates to the shooting range, and more balancing updates.

Additionally, with Year 10 being just around the corner, we expect massive changes to be made to the game then. Therefore, we think fans should have some hope. We're sure the game has yet to see its best days, with more information about the future of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege to be released at the Six Invitational 2025!