Siege reaches its highest player peak on Steam in almost three years

For years, not only Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege fans but the FPS community had a question in mind: is Rainbow Six Siege dying? The answer is a massive no, and there is more proof to back it up.

The Six Invitational 2024 has given the game a second youth. The storylines in the competition, the intensity and complexity of the matches, the content created around the tournament, and the updates unveiled by Ubisoft for Year 9 have created enormous hype around Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

To top it off, the event was co-streamed by Twitch's most subbed channel Jynxzi, who magnified the Six Invitational 2024 streaming numbers. With 521,349 peak viewers, the Six Invitational 2024 became the most-watched Six Invitational in the game's history.

But, how much has Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege grown since the start of March? Well, the numbers speak for themselves. According to Steam Charts, February 2024 has averaged 57,569 players. The number is slightly higher if we look at the last 30 days, which have seen an average of 60,090 players. Or what's the same, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has registered more than 60,000 average players for the first time since April 2021.

Considering those numbers back then were still boosted because of the pandemic and the increased number of users staying at home, it's impressive that the game is again able to reach that height.

Additionally, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's player peak during the last 30 days has been 113,252, the highest it has been in the last three months. It's also worth mentioning that a small part of the Steam community has been playing the Test Server, stats that aren't added to the numbers previously disclosed.

Looking at the whole picture, the registered growth isn't a coincidence: in Steam, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has increased its average player number by almost 20,000 in one year.

Keeping in mind that Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is even more successful on console, Ubisoft's favorite FPS is here to stay.