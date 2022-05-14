Everything we know about Rainbow Six Siege Operation Vector Glare — map, operator, release date

Ubisoft has officially revealed the name of the next Rainbow Six Siege season: Operation Vector Glare.

"Brute force only gets you so far. Victory is determined in the mind of a strategist," the tweet read.

Not much else was revealed about the next season, but Ubisoft promised that more information is coming soon.

When will Operation Vector Glare be launched?

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Vector Glare had a full reveal on May 22, giving us more information on the new content. This includes the release date: June 7!

What content is coming in Operation Vector Glare?

Not much has been officially revealed just yet, but there are some things we know to be true of Operation Vector Glare.

The official Year 7 roadmap revealed that Vector Glare will feature a new Team Deathmatch map, which is located in Greece. This is big news since players just got to play Emerald Plains. After three years of no new maps, it seems that developers are looking to increase the map pool.

Operation Vector Glare will also include the highly anticipated Shooting Range. This could be delayed, but it's set to be in Vector Glare according to the roadmap.

Other teasers have indicated that Team Rainbow, canonically, is splitting down the middle with two confirmed factions: Nighthaven and Wolfguard. This teaser also hinted at the possible return of an Operation Health-like update, although some fans feel it's more focused on the lore itself.

Another exciting update is that Azami, one of the most impactful operators to be added to Siege, will finally be allowed in competitive play. This will shake up the competitive scene and also give pro players some new strategies to show off.

Who is the next operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

Operation Vector Glare will also have a new operator, as is the tradition in every season.

Leakers were quick to find details. Sens was said to have a gadget called the ROU Projector System. There are not many details about how this gadget works but leakers initially said it will most likely project large smoke screens that block lines of sight.

Further Rainbow Six Siege leaks have discovered Sens' weapon and loadout:

Primary: New POF-9 Assault Rifle, 417 DMR

Secondary: SDP-9 (Mozzie and Gridlocks pistol) and Gonne-6

Gadget: ROU Projector System

Now, Ubisoft has provided more information about Sens. Here is everything we know so far about the new operator.