July 3rd, 2024: Season 1 is underway and we've updated our sniper rifle tier list to reflect the current meta.

When it comes to long-distance combat, the best XDefiant sniper rifle is always going to be a popular option.

XDefiant is Ubisoft's interpretation of an arena shooter and with several maps possessing long lines of sight, the sniper rifle category from the gun list is one that continues to capture the attention looking to make an impact across the various game modes.

In this guide, find the strongest XDefiant sniper rifle to use along with a tier list ranking all of them from best to worst.

Best XDefiant sniper rifle

During Season 1, the best sniper rifle to use in XDefiant is the TAC-50. The bolt-action beast possesses excellent mobility for quickscoping along with enough damage output for players to sit back and pick off targets from afar.

With the arrival of the L115, there's every chance the meta will change over time.

XDefiant sniper rifle tier list

S tier

The TAC-50 is the strongest XDefiant sniper to use thanks to its incredible damage output outperforming the M44. In terms of versatility, it's also an excellent choice whether you prefer a passive style of play or want to score clips worthy of any highlight reel.

A tier

M44

L115

Closely following the TAC-50 is the M44 and the L115. What separates the two snipers from the top tier is the lower damage output which can result in frustrating hitmarkers even with the right attachments equipped.

Although the XDefiant sniper rifle category is limited, there are three solid options perfect to suit passive and aggressive playstyles. As the meta evolves, we'll continue tweaking our tier list to showcase the best long-range options in the game.

For XDefiant, check out the latest Ranked Play intel along with how to redeem Twitch drops which are packed with all kinds of rewards.