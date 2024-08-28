Best monitors for Rainbow Six Siege in 2026

When it comes to competitive gaming in Rainbow Six Siege, your monitor is arguably the most crucial piece of your setup. Even as a casual player, having a monitor that can keep up with the game's intense action is essential. That's why finding the best monitor for Rainbow Six Siege is so important.

To be considered the "best" for Siege, a monitor needs to offer a high refresh rate and low response time. After all, your quick reflexes won't mean much if your hardware can't keep up. Features like NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync are also key, as they help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, ensuring a smooth gaming experience if you have a gaming PC that can keep up.

On the other hand, the screen's resolution doesn't need to be the highest available, although you will still want something with at least HD quality—anything less will look too pixelated for modern games.

With several factors to consider, finding the right monitor can be overwhelming if you don't know where to start. That's why we've put together this guide to help you make the best choice. But first, a rundown of our top picks...

Best monitors for Siege Best monitor overall ASUS ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace See Price Read More Screen Size 24.1-inch, 16:9 Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Panel Type Super TN Refresh Rate 610Hz (OC) Response Time 0.1 ms (min.) Best budget monitor ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A See Price Read More Screen Size 27-inch, 16:9 Resolution WQHD (2560 x 1440) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 170Hz (Overclocked) Response Time 1 ms (MPRT) Best competitive monitor Alienware AW2524HF See Price Read More Screen Size 24.5-inch, 16:9 Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 500Hz (Overclocked) Response Time 0.5 ms (GtG) Best 4K monitor MSI MAG 274UPF See Price Read More Screen Size 27-inch, 16:9 Resolution UHD (3840 x 2160) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1 ms (GtG) Best curved monitor AOC C32G2 See Price Read More Screen Size 32-inch, 16:9 Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 0.5 ms (MPRT) Best 1440p monitor Philips Evnia 27M2N3501PA See Price Read More Screen Size 27-inch, 16:9 Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 260Hz Response Time 0.3ms (Smart MBR), 1ms (GtG) Best OLED monitor AOC AGON PRO AG276UZD See Price Read More Screen Size 26.5-inch, 16:9 Resolution UHD (3840 x 2160) Panel Type QD-OLED Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GtG)

What is the Best Monitor for Siege?

While the ASUS ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace is an extremely competitive monitor that was used in R6 Blast Major Munich, there are other options to consider for all budgets.

Here are our top 7 picks —

Best monitor overall ASUS ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace Ultra-fast monitor offering 610Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response, ELMB blur reduction, and AI-enhanced competitive performance. Buy from AmazonBuy from NewEggBuy from Overclockers

Why we chose the ASUS ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace

Anyone chasing absolute top-tier speed and competitive precision needs to take a look at the ASUS ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace.

Built from the ground up for pro-level esports, including the aforementioned BLAST Major, it delivers record-breaking responsiveness and next-gen motion clarity to give players every possible advantage when milliseconds matter.

Key Features:

24.1-inch Full HD Super TN Panel: A compact, competition-friendly size that keeps every detail comfortably within your field of view.

A compact, competition-friendly size that keeps every detail comfortably within your field of view. 610Hz (OC) Refresh Rate & 0.1ms Response Time: One of the fastest panels available, producing ultra-smooth motion and near-instant pixel transitions for elite-level play. Also, delivers just 0.8 ms input lag, which is 56% lower than competing 600Hz monitors.

One of the fastest panels available, producing ultra-smooth motion and near-instant pixel transitions for elite-level play. Also, delivers just 0.8 ms input lag, which is 56% lower than competing 600Hz monitors. ASUS ELMB 2 Technology: Provides dramatically improved blur reduction with visuals up to three times brighter than previous ELMB generations.

Provides dramatically improved blur reduction with visuals up to three times brighter than previous ELMB generations. VRR Support: Keeps motion fluid and prevents tearing during rapid, unpredictable action.

Keeps motion fluid and prevents tearing during rapid, unpredictable action. ROG Gaming AI Features: Smart enhancements that automatically fine-tune visuals and performance for competitive gaming scenarios.

While it maintains a 1080p resolution, the XG248QSG Ace more than compensates with unmatched speed, clarity, and responsiveness. So, if you want the fastest motion performance available and a display engineered specifically for competitive dominance, this is one of the most advanced esports monitors on the market that's ideal for Rainbow Six Siege.

Best budget monitor ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A A 27-inch 1440p display, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium, and HDR, making it a strong budget-friendly choice. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBayBuy from NewEgg

Why we chose the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing quality, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A is a fantastic pick for Rainbow Six Siege.

Let's keep it simple — it delivers sharp visuals, smooth performance, and great value, which is ideal for players who want strong all-around performance without breaking the bank.

Key Features:

27-inch QHD (1440p) Display : Offers crisp, detailed visuals for more immersive and realistic gameplay, provided your PC can keep up.

: Offers crisp, detailed visuals for more immersive and realistic gameplay, provided your PC can keep up. 170Hz Overclocked Refresh Rate : Delivers smooth motion that’s faster than most monitors in its price range.

: Delivers smooth motion that’s faster than most monitors in its price range. 1ms MPRT Response Time with ELMB : Reduces blur and ghosting for better target tracking and clarity.

: Reduces blur and ghosting for better target tracking and clarity. AMD FreeSync Premium : Helps it maintain tear-free, fluid gameplay during fast-paced moments after carefully planned attacks.

: Helps it maintain tear-free, fluid gameplay during fast-paced moments after carefully planned attacks. HDR Support : Boosts color depth and contrast for a more dynamic visual experience.

: Boosts color depth and contrast for a more dynamic visual experience. TUF Gaming Durability & Design: Solid build with a slightly larger screen that still fits comfortably on most desks.

While it may not hit the same extreme speeds as higher-end models, the VG27AQA1A balances resolution, performance, and price brilliantly. Pair it with one of the best controllers for Siege and watch the wins start stacking up.

Best competitive monitor Alienware AW2524HF The Alienware AW2524HF boasts a record-breaking 500Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, IPS panel, FreeSync Premium, and anti-glare coating for elite competitive gaming. Buy from AmazonBuy from DellBuy from NewEgg

Why we chose the Alienware AW2524HF

When it comes to the absolute best you can buy, the Alienware AW2524HF sets an extremely high standard. With high-performance speed and elite features, this monitor is built for competitive dominance.

Key Features:

500Hz Overclocked ( 480Hz Native Refresh Rate ) : One of the highest possible refresh rates available, delivering unmatched motion clarity that is almost guaranteed to outshine the competition.

: One of the highest possible refresh rates available, delivering unmatched motion clarity that is almost guaranteed to outshine the competition. 0.5ms GtG Response Time (IPS Panel) : Brings sharp frames and precise visuals for quicker, better split-second decision-making.

: Brings sharp frames and precise visuals for quicker, better split-second decision-making. AMD FreeSync Premium & VESA AdaptiveSync Certified : Provides buttery-smooth, tear-free gameplay in every round.

: Provides buttery-smooth, tear-free gameplay in every round. Matte Anti-Glare Screen : Reduces reflections and distractions for easier viewing while playing some of Siege's brighter maps.

: Reduces reflections and distractions for easier viewing while playing some of Siege's brighter maps. 24.5-inch 1080p Display: Optimized for focus and performance in FPS titles like Siege.

While it comes with a premium price tag, the AW2524HF justifies it with top-tier specs and a competitive edge. For serious players aiming to compete at the highest level, this monitor delivers the speed, clarity, and reliability to stay one step ahead.

Best 4K monitor MSI MAG 274UPF The MSI MAG 274UPF delivers stunning 4K visuals, a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync compatibility, and HDMI 2.1 for smooth, high-performance competitive gaming. Buy from AmazonBuy from WalmartBuy from NewEgg

Why we chose the MSI MAG 274UPF

If you value stunning visuals without compromising competitive performance, the MSI MAG 274UPF is a powerful 4K monitor that strikes a balance between immersive graphics and fast-paced gameplay.

Key Features:

27-inch 4K UHD Resolution : Delivers crisp, ultra-detailed visuals that are great for spotting enemies and enjoying cinematic story-driven games outside of Siege.

: Delivers crisp, ultra-detailed visuals that are great for spotting enemies and enjoying cinematic story-driven games outside of Siege. 144Hz Refresh Rate : Brings smooth, responsive motion for competitive gameplay, despite its higher pixel count.

: Brings smooth, responsive motion for competitive gameplay, despite its higher pixel count. 1ms Response Time : Keeps input lag at bay for more accurate, split-second reactions.

: Keeps input lag at bay for more accurate, split-second reactions. G-Sync Compatible : Reduces tearing and stuttering for consistent visual performance.

: Reduces tearing and stuttering for consistent visual performance. 178-degree Wide Viewing Angle : Maintains image quality from nearly any angle, great for flexible setups.

: Maintains image quality from nearly any angle, great for flexible setups. HDMI 2.1 Support: Enables high refresh rates even at 4K for next-gen console or PC gaming.

With its high resolution and solid performance specs, the MAG 274UPF is an excellent choice if you want to elevate both the look and feel of your gaming experience.

Best curved monitor AOC C32G2 The AOC C32G2 curved gaming monitor offers a 1500R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, vibrant colors, and eye-friendly features for immersive gaming. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBayBuy from Currys

Why we chose the AOC C32G2

If you’re looking for a curved monitor that blends immersion with performance, the AOC C32G2 is a standout choice for Siege and gaming, in general. Its sweeping 1500R curve pulls you into the action, enhancing spatial awareness and visual engagement.

Key Features:

32-inch VA Panel with 1500R Curvature : Creates a more immersive field of view that keeps you focused on the game.

: Creates a more immersive field of view that keeps you focused on the game. 165Hz Refresh Rate & 1ms MPRT Response Time : Ensures fluid, responsive gameplay with minimal motion blur.

: Ensures fluid, responsive gameplay with minimal motion blur. AMD FreeSync Premium : Delivers tear-free performance and reduced stuttering during high-speed action.

: Delivers tear-free performance and reduced stuttering during high-speed action. 123% sRGB Color Gamut & 80,000,000:1 SmartContrast Ratio : Produces vibrant colors and deep contrast for rich visuals.

: Produces vibrant colors and deep contrast for rich visuals. LowBlue Mode & Flicker-Free Technology: Reduces eye strain for more comfortable long gaming sessions.

Overall, the AOC C32G2 provides a comfortable, visually engaging experience. It’s an excellent pick for gamers who want both immersion and performance at an accessible price point.

Best 1440p monitor Score 9 Exceptional value, with a 260Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and 1440p IPS panel. Gfinity's Review Philips Evnia 27M2N3501PA Sharp 1440p visuals, 260Hz refresh, and low input lag make this an excellent, budget-friendly pick for competitive FPS players. Buy from AmazonBuy from BOXBuy from Overclockers

Why we chose the Philips Evnia 27M2N3501PAE

With its ultra-fast 260Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and responsive 1440p IPS panel, the Philips Evnia 27M2N3501PAE stands out as one of the best budget-friendly, 1440p monitors for Rainbow Six Siege, at least that I've used.

Key Features:

260Hz Refresh Rate & 1ms Response Time: Gameplay feels sharp, smooth, and blur-free while playing Siege. Meanwhile, the low input lag and Smart MBR mode, in my experience, keep everything tight and responsive.

Gameplay feels sharp, smooth, and blur-free while playing Siege. Meanwhile, the low input lag and Smart MBR mode, in my experience, keep everything tight and responsive. 1440p IPS Display with Wide Viewing Angles: QHD resolution strikes the right balance for visual clarity and performance, letting you see enemies and map details clearly without hammering my GPU.

QHD resolution strikes the right balance for visual clarity and performance, letting you see enemies and map details clearly without hammering my GPU. Smart Crosshair & ShadowBoost Features: Genuinely useful for Siege, helping with precise crosshair placement and visibility in dark corners.

Genuinely useful for Siege, helping with precise crosshair placement and visibility in dark corners. Comfortable, Anti-Glare Design with Full Ergonomics: I loved how easy it was to tilt, swivel, and height-adjust the screen when I reviewed it. Plus, the anti-glare coating keeps visibility clear, even with harsh sunlight.

I loved how easy it was to tilt, swivel, and height-adjust the screen when I reviewed it. Plus, the anti-glare coating keeps visibility clear, even with harsh sunlight. Excellent Value: You’re getting specs like 260Hz, Adaptive Sync, HDR10, and ergonomic adjustments in a budget-friendly bundle.

While the speakers and color vibrancy didn’t blow me away, none of that mattered once I was in-game. For Rainbow Six Siege, this monitor absolutely delivers where it counts.

Best OLED monitor Score 9 A seriously impressive 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. Gfinity's Review AOC AGON PRO AG276UZD Affordable OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz, 0.03ms response, 4K HDR visuals, ergonomic design, and future-proof connectivity, delivering exceptional Siege performance. Buy from AmazonBuy from BOXBuy from Currys

Why we chose the AOC AGON PRO AG276UZD

With its blazing 240Hz refresh rate, ultra-low 0.03ms response time, and breathtaking 4K QD-OLED panel, the AOC AGON PRO AG276UZD is easily one of the most impressive OLED monitors I’ve tested for Rainbow Six Siege, especially considering it comes in at a relatively cheap price point, too.

Key Features:

240Hz Refresh Rate & 0.03ms Response Time: Siege feels incredibly fluid and razor-sharp, with no ghosting or blur in even the most chaotic firefights. Once set to 240Hz via AOC's G-Menu, the jump in responsiveness is immediate.

Siege feels incredibly fluid and razor-sharp, with no ghosting or blur in even the most chaotic firefights. Once set to 240Hz via AOC's G-Menu, the jump in responsiveness is immediate. 4K QD-OLED Visuals with HDR True Black 400: The deep blacks and high contrast make spotting enemies in low-light corners much easier without sacrificing image clarity.

The deep blacks and high contrast make spotting enemies in low-light corners much easier without sacrificing image clarity. Dark Boost & Gamer Presets: Three levels of Dark Boost give a genuine edge in Siege’s shadowy corridors, while FPS-tuned presets ensure optimal visibility and color balance.

Three levels of Dark Boost give a genuine edge in Siege’s shadowy corridors, while FPS-tuned presets ensure optimal visibility and color balance. Full Ergonomic Adjustments & Premium Build: Height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments make dialing in the perfect viewing angle easy, while the 3-sided frameless design maximizes your field of view.

Height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments make dialing in the perfect viewing angle easy, while the 3-sided frameless design maximizes your field of view. G-Sync Compatible with HDMI 2.1, DP 2.1, and USB-C: Future-proof connectivity for any setup, with DP 2.1, in particular, unlocking insanely high refresh rates on PC.

Future-proof connectivity for any setup, with DP 2.1, in particular, unlocking insanely high refresh rates on PC. 3-Year Warranty with OLED Burn-In Coverage: A rare inclusion at this price point, giving real peace of mind for daily use.

While the glossy screen can show some glare and the built-in speakers are underwhelming, in-game performance is where this monitor truly shines. As a result, it's great for Siege, bringing the speed, precision, and image quality needed to compete with the best.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Monitor for Siege

Resolution: 1080p for max FPS and competitive edge, 1440p for better clarity if your PC can handle it.

1080p for max FPS and competitive edge, 1440p for better clarity if your PC can handle it. Refresh Rate: 144Hz minimum, but 240Hz+ is ideal for smoother aiming and tracking.

144Hz minimum, but 240Hz+ is ideal for smoother aiming and tracking. Response Time: 1ms or lower to reduce input lag and motion blur.

1ms or lower to reduce input lag and motion blur. Size : 24 inches preferred for keeping everything in view, 27 inches for better immersion without losing awareness.

24 inches preferred for keeping everything in view, 27 inches for better immersion without losing awareness. Panel Type : IPS for better colors and viewing angles, TN for fastest response times, VA for deeper contrast.

IPS for better colors and viewing angles, TN for fastest response times, VA for deeper contrast. Adaptive Sync: G-Sync (NVIDIA) or FreeSync (AMD) to eliminate screen tearing.

G-Sync (NVIDIA) or FreeSync (AMD) to eliminate screen tearing. Brightness & Contrast: High brightness (300+ nits) and good contrast for better visibility in dark areas.

High brightness (300+ nits) and good contrast for better visibility in dark areas. Connectivity: DisplayPort or HDMI 2.1 for high refresh rates at full resolution.

DisplayPort or HDMI 2.1 for high refresh rates at full resolution. Crosshairs & Extras: Some monitors offer built-in crosshair overlays and Black Equalizer to improve visibility.

Final Thoughts

Whether you're a competitive gamer or just looking to enjoy Rainbow Six Siege at its best, these monitors offer the performance and features to elevate your gameplay. With options for every budget and style, you’re sure to find the perfect match to enhance your Siege experience.

Stay tuned to Siege.gg for more gaming setup guides and Rainbow Six Siege news!