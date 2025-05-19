Siege X system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs to run the PC version

Siege X launch and Operation Daybreak are just around the corner, and Ubisoft has now revealed the system requirements. With several graphical improvements, it is fair to say that the new version's requirements will differ in several areas, as more modern components will be needed.

We have all the details about the requirements for the different graphical levels to help you check if you have everything you need to enjoy the updated version.

Siege X system requirements

Here are the system requirements for the PC version of Rainbow Six Siege X, which will vary depending on the performance and graphical updates you want to run:

Credit: Ubisoft

As you can see, the game's lowest graphical settings will require an AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or an Intel i3 8100 for the CPU and an NVIDIA 1650 or an AMD 5500XT for the GPU.

For the high specs, which will probably be equal to the recommended specs, the game will run differently between core Siege and Dual Front, since the newest game mode features a larger map with more things to run and render at the same time.

Siege X console performance

Luckily, console players won't have to worry about meeting the necessary requirements. Ubisoft did reveal how the game will run on each console, depending on the selected setting.

Here is the performance Siege X will have at launch on each console's graphical settings:

PlayStation 5

Performance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

PlayStation 5 Pro

Peformance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

Xbox Series S

Performance

Resolution: 1080p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Quality

Resolution: 1728p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

Xbox Series X

Performance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, where you'll find all the coverage you need for this and other FPS titles.