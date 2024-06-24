The XDefiant June 24th patch notes are bound to contain plenty of intel surrounding the changes made to the game.

With Season 1 of XDefiant on the horizon, Ubisoft continues to make changes based on the feedback of players and features the developer deems to be overpowered. In most cases, patch notes detail bug fixes and any other changes made to the free-to-play shooter.

With that said, find all there is to know about the XDefiant June 24th patch notes in this guide.

XDefiant June 24th update release time

The XDefiant June 24th update launched at 9 AM PT / 2 PM BST / 6 AM PT. Just like previous updates, the servers went down for an hour, enabling the developer to apply the update without anything interfering.

XDefiant June 24th update patch notes

Ubisoft's Mark Rubin has unveiled all of the changes made in the XDefiant June 24th patch notes:

Updated progression: Primary weapon XP to level is now 1500, down from 3000 and secondary weapon XP is 500, down from 1000

Missing kill confirmation sound is back

Fixed getting stuck if you died by spamming melee

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant June 24th patch notes.