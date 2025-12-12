FEARX qualify for Six Invitational 2026

FEARX have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after a one-sided victory over the Chiefs. The series included 7-2 and 7-1 wins for the South Koreans on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Lair. Right before the match between FEARX and the Chiefs, the Australian roster had beaten ENTERPRISE Esports. However, they couldn't carry their momentum to the series against the South Korean roster.

FEARX victory today means the South Korean powerhouse will be at the Six Invitational for the first time since the Six Invitational 2024. Almost a year ago, the South Koreans missed out on Boston after a 0-2 defeat against CAG Osaka at the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

FEARX are the fifth confirmed roster from APAC. However, out of these five, only three include Asian players as Elevate and Dplus qualified with their Brazilian projects. A sixth team from APAC will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 next month through the region's Last Chance Qualifier, which at the moment includes CAG Osaka, Chiefs, and Daystar.

