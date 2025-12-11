Ubisoft releases Paragon Bundle for Twitch in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft have released Rainbow Six Siege's second Paragon Bundle after Valkyrie's Quintessence of Form. It's for Twitch and it's called Patron of a Million Words.

Twitch's Patron of a Million Words includes the following items:

Animated headgear for Twitch

Animated uniform for Twitch

Animated gadget skin for Twitch's Schock Drones

Mythical weapon skin for Twitch's F2

Animated weapon skin for Twitch's 417

Animated weapon skin for Twitch's SG-CQB

Animated weapon skin for Twitch's P9

Animated weapon skin for Twitch's LFP586

Animated operator portrait for Twitch

Legendary victory celebration for Twitch

Mythical universal weapon charm

Here's a look at the Mythical skins included in Twitch's Patron of a Million Words:

Twitch's F2 Patron of a Million Words

Twitch's Mythical operator portrait

Emergency Flier

Twitch's uniform Patron of a Million Words

Twitch's headgear Patron of a Million Words

Paragon Bundles have produced a mix of feelings among the Rainbow Six Siege community. While the quality of the bundle and the skins included can't be denied, the elevated price has caused a lot of controversy. Their price, which is 4,500 R6 Credits, around USD$35 at the time of writing, seems to be extremely high compared to other collections in the game. Before the existence of Paragon Bundles, the most expensive collections in the game were Elite Bundles or selected collections that involved some type of partnership between Ubisoft and another brand.

The reason behind the price of Paragon Bundles is that these include Mythical weapon skins. These cosmetics are unique as they have special weapon inspect animations, as well as animated operator portraits, animated gun skins, and an animated weapon charm. All in all, the quality of a Paragon Bundle is outstanding; but seeing them doubling the price of other collections in the game has generated a lot of controversy.

