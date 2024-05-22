How to unlock EMP Grenade in XDefiant

Want to know how to get the EMP Grenade in XDefiant? We’ve got all the information players need in our guide.

XDefiant contains a wealth of equipment to unlock alongside an extensive gun list and numerous classes packed with numerous abilities capable of flipping a game on its head. The EMP Grenade is a useful piece of equipment as it can disable enemy traps and gear that could bring a streak to an early end.

Find out how to get the EMP Grenade in XDefiant using our guide containing there is to know about the challenge requirement.

How to unlock XDefiant EMP Grenade

To obtain the EMP Grenade in XDefiant, players have to complete its base challenge which involves dealing 400 damage to enemy equipment with any device. A Device is the category for XDefiant’s grenades so players need to utilize their existing equipment in order to obtain the EMP Grenade and add it into their favorite loadouts.

The Cleaner Faction is an excellent choice for completing the challenge as fast as possible. The combination of Firebomb and Incinerator drone makes quick work of any opposing Devices such as Phantom’s Mag Barrier or Libertad’s El Remedio.

For those who don’t fancy using their abilities, using a Frag or Sticky Grenade to destroy equipment is also effective.

How does the XDefiant EMP Grenade work?

The EMP Grenade emits a small burst of electricity when it hits the ground or nearby opponents. It shocks nearby enemies, disables their abilities, and stops them from deploying any equipment for a limited time.

However, the EMP Grenade has no effect on Ultra abilities so don’t attempt throwing them at any opponents wielding an Aegis.

That’s everything there is to know about unlocking the EMP Grenade in XDefiant. For more, check out the best MP5A2 loadout along with the latest information on what Season 1 will have in store.