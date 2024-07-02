July 2, 2024: We've found the latest XDefiant codes and have updated our guide so you can claim the free rewards on offer.

Looking for the latest XDefiant codes? Our guide contains everything there is to know.

With Season 1 officially underway, XDefiant players are starting to master the mechanics of the free-to-play shooter including its diverse range of game modes. Ubisoft's shooter contains a wealth of cosmetics and redeeming codes is a surefire way of players expanding their collection.

With that said, find the latest information on XDefiant codes and how to claim them in this guide.

All XDefiant codes (July 2024)

As of July 2nd, 2024, there is one active XDefiant code which can be claimed below:

FVRT-T425-TGTH-64S3 - Punch AK-47 weapon skin

How to redeem XDefiant codes

The process of redeeming an XDefiant code is incredibly straightforward. Here's what to do when players can claim a code:

Launch XDefiant

Head to the Store tab

Select the Redeem Code button

Insert the code into the text box

Click Redeem

Enjoy the rewards

That's all there is to it. Once claimed, the rewards earned by entering the code will appear in the inventory.

